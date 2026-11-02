Eureka Ergonomic Unveils Latest Design, Redefining The Modern Workspace And Living Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As remote and hybrid work continue to evolve, office furniture is moving beyond the traditional workspace and into the home, living areas, and multifunctional spaces. Consumers now expect more than basic functionality. They are paying closer attention to design style, smart technology, storage efficiency, and the everyday user experience.In response, Eureka Ergonomic is introducing a new collection of designs spanning design-forward office furniture, smart height-adjustable desks, ergonomic chairs, lounge furniture, space-saving storage, and premium modular cabinetry. From Aurelia's modern home aesthetic and Prime's integrated smart features to Mathias's classic bentwood design and Arundel's modular space system, the lineup reflects the brand's diverse approach to product design, functional innovation, and real-world use.For Eureka Ergonomic, innovation goes beyond adding features or changing looks. By combining design, materials, and practical functionality, the company creates furniture that adapts to different work habits and lifestyles.Eureka Ergonomic's new Aurelia Collection features a signature fluted finish, softly rounded edges, and warm wood tones. The result is a desk with a distinctly residential feel, moving away from the purely utilitarian look of traditional office furniture.The Aurelia Standing Desk pairs electric height adjustment with refined design details, meeting everyday work needs while blending naturally into modern home interiors. The collection is available in two configurations:



Standard: A clean, streamlined desktop Pro with Storage: Adds integrated storage for easier organization of workday essentials

The matching Aurelia File Cabinet carries the same fluted design language, creating a cohesive look across desk and storage for a more complete workspace.









Mathias Collection Expands: Classic Bentwood Design, More Seating Options for Work and Home

An office chair does more than support daily sitting posture. It also shapes the look of the entire workspace. Eureka Ergonomic continues to expand its Mathias Collection, pairing the signature bentwood design with a range of backrest profiles to give customers more choice.



Mathias Marcel: A full high-back profile and wide, generously padded seat create a more enveloping seating experience, ideal for private offices and anyone who prefers high-back support.

Mathias Mason: A lighter low-back silhouette with a clean, refined look, well suited to home offices and compact spaces. Mathias Matteo: Extends the collection into lounge seating, with a wraparound backrest, adjustable headrest, and multi-angle recline. A matching ottoman provides added comfort for reading, relaxing, and other leisure moments.

From high-back and low-back office chairs to a lounge recliner, all three models share the same wood-forward design language and material quality. Each offers a different seating form to suit different spaces and uses, bringing together design appeal and everyday comfort.









Tech Meets Efficiency: Standing Desk Designs for Every Work Style

The value of a standing desk goes beyond height adjustment. It also lies in how well its features fit the way people actually work. With Prime and Norwood, Eureka Ergonomic presents two distinct approaches to the modern workstation.



Prime: Combines RGB ambient lighting, wireless charging, and a spacious desktop in an all-in-one workstation design. The lighting adds a personalized touch to the workspace, while wireless charging reduces cable clutter on the desk. It is well suited to gaming, creative work, and multipurpose spaces where work and entertainment overlap. Norwood: Features a warm walnut wood grain, a dual-motor lift system, and height memory presets, making it easy to switch between working heights. Its natural, grounded look makes it a fit for users who value a homelike atmosphere and a comfortable daily work experience.









Space-Saving Storage: From Everyday Office Use to Modular Design

As work and living spaces continue to merge, storage furniture is no longer just a place to put things away. Consumers want their belongings neatly organized, and they want furniture with a design that blends naturally into the space around it.



Ark Bookshelf: A companion to the best-selling Ark Standing Desk, the bookshelf carries over the desk's color palette and design language, extending one cohesive look from the workstation to the room's storage. It combines open display shelves with closed cabinets and drawers, giving books, décor, and everyday items flexible places to be shown or stored. The center cabinet can be positioned during assembly, and two or three units can be combined to create a fuller, more coordinated bookshelf wall that balances practicality with overall aesthetics. Cubo Rotating Storage Cabinet: Stacked cubes form a distinctive geometric silhouette, finished in warm walnut for a design-forward touch to everyday storage. The top two tiers each rotate a full 360° independently, so users can adjust shelf orientation to fit the layout of the room and reach books, magazines, and décor more easily. The open structure keeps frequently used items in plain view, making it a fit for home offices as well as living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways.









Beyond everyday storage, Eureka Ergonomic is expanding its space storage lineup with the Arundel Modular Cabinet Collection. As the brand's new premium custom cabinetry line, Arundel moves beyond the traditional freestanding storage unit. Through modular design, it brings together display, storage, and decor in one system. The collection blends wood, metal, glass, and integrated lighting, and is offered in White Oak, Black Oak, and Dark Walnut finishes, so it fits naturally into a variety of interior styles.

The collection offers two design directions to suit different spatial needs:



Wall System: Built on a warm Dark Walnut finish, this configuration integrates dual glass display cabinets, open shelving, and floating drawers into one cohesive wall unit. The glass-front sections are ideal for showcasing books, collectibles, and décor, while closed drawers provide clean, concealed storage. Textured glass, metal framing, and 3000K warm lighting add depth and layered materials, creating a gallery-like atmosphere. The design is especially well suited to spacious living rooms, private libraries, and upscale office spaces. Column System: Metal columns, wood shelves, glass display modules, and floating drawers come together in a lighter, more open visual structure. Open shelves make everyday items easy to display and reach, while glass cabinets offer dust-protected display storage. Concealed warm lighting helps books, collectibles, and décor become part of the room itself. The flexible combination of modules gives homeowners more ways to configure living rooms, private studios, and executive offices.

The launch of Arundel broadens the brand's storage offering and reflects Eureka Ergonomic's evolution from traditional office furniture toward more complete whole-space furnishing solutions. Looking ahead, the brand plans to introduce Arundel living and dining room furniture, extending the collection's design language into more residential settings and further exploring cohesive spaces from the home office to the living room and dining room.









From Product Choice to Spatial Experience: Eureka Ergonomic Continues to Expand Its Brand Horizons

From Aurelia's home-inspired office design and the distinct configurations of Norwood and Prime standing desks, to Mathias bentwood seating, Matteo lounge furniture, and the varied storage solutions of Ark, Cubo, and Arundel, this launch further broadens Eureka Ergonomic's presence across work and living spaces.

Each product responds to a different need. Some boost everyday productivity, some enrich a space through materials and design, some streamline storage with flexible structures, and others bring furniture naturally into leisure and living areas. They don't share the same features or target the same customer, but they are united by a common goal: to make sure design and function truly fit the people who use them, and to turn every dollar invested into tangible, noticeable value.

For Eureka Ergonomic, good product innovation is not about piling on features or driving more consumption. It is about offering a wider range of well-suited choices, so that every customer can find the furniture and space solutions that are right for them.

CONTACT: Ryan Hu...