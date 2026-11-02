SLS Stock Hits Over 1-Month Low: Retail Bulls Double Down Before Cancer Data - Fresh Filings Show Q3 Stake Hikes Of Over 400%
|Holder
|Shares held as of Sept.30
|Q3 share change
|Q3 change
|Creative Planning
|368,727
|298,084
|422%
|Kestra Advisory Services
|124,425
|89,445
|256%
|Commonwealth Equity Services
|40,116
|-4,971
|-11%
|Principal Financial Group
|23,235
|8804
|61%
|Cambridge Investment Research Advisors
|15,104
|-1059
|-7%
Sellas Heads Toward Key Cancer Results
Sellas' key Phase 3 Regal trial is moving into final analysis. The company announced last week that the study had reached its prespecified 80th event, meaning 80 deaths across the trial. Regal is testing Galinpepimut-S (GPS) as a maintenance treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients in second complete remission. Its primary goal is to determine whether GPS improves overall survival.“Reaching the 80th event represents a critical milestone in the REGAL trial,” CEO Angelos Stergiou said.
Sellas will now proceed with database lock, unblinding and statistical analysis, with preliminary topline results expected in the fourth quarter. The company has not announced a specific release date.
Sellas also expects another cancer-data update this quarter. In August, the company said topline results from its Phase 2 study of SLS009, or Tambiciclib, in newly diagnosed AML are due in the fourth quarter. The drug's potential extends beyond leukemia. In September, Sellas reported activity in patient-derived pancreatic-cancer models, supporting further research.
How Do Retail Traders Feel About SLS?
Stocktwits sentiment for SLS jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' levels a week ago amid over a 400% surge in 24-hour message volumes.SLS sentiment and message volume as of November 2 | Source: Stocktwits
One user said,“I nabbed another 1k shares today!” Another user said,“Phase 2 was amazing and I expect phase 3 to be even better!”View this Stocktwits post
A separate user said,“The real pressure was the waiting, not the number on the screen. When the data finally drops, this price will look cheap.” Another user said,“I'm betting we are witnessing warrants being exercised, shorts covering, and paper hands selling.”View this Stocktwits post
SLS stock has risen 127% year-to-date.
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