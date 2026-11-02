SAN FRANCISCO - November 2, 2026 - Bay Area Law Group, a San Francisco family law firm representing clients in divorce, custody, and support matters since 2014, today published its review of the Bay Area's leading high-asset divorce practices for 2026. The review ranks seven firms handling complex property division, business valuation, and equity compensation cases across San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Marin County courts.

High-asset divorce in the Bay Area rarely turns on who files first. It turns on how a closely held business gets valued, whether unvested RSUs and stock options count as community property, and which county's bench tends to favor Pereira over Van Camp when one spouse's labor drove post-marital appreciation. Firms that cannot staff forensic accountants and business valuation experts lose those arguments before a judge ever reaches custody or support.

A Bay Area Law Group spokesperson said, "Most high-asset cases in this market are decided by apportionment method and documentation, not courtroom theatrics. The firms that win are the ones that bring a forensic accountant to the table before the first case management conference, not after opposing counsel forces the issue."

The 2026 list

1. Bay Area Law Group. Bay Area Law Group, founded in 2014 and based in San Francisco, built its high-asset practice around the two issues that decide most complex Bay Area divorces: business apportionment under Pereira and Van Camp, and division of equity compensation - RSUs, ISOs, and carried interest - common among clients working at Bay Area technology and venture firms. The firm applies Hug and Nelson apportionment analysis to separate-property businesses that appreciated during marriage, and works with forensic accountants and valuation experts on cases involving closely held companies, real estate portfolios, and co-mingled accounts. Its approach is county-specific: filing strategy, temporary order requests, and settlement timing differ between San Francisco, San Mateo, and Alameda County family courts, and the firm structures case planning around those differences rather than a single statewide template. Bay Area Law Group also drafts prenuptial and postnuptial agreements for founders and equity holders, positioning clients before the asset mix becomes a dispute rather than only after.

2. Ramsbacher Prokey Leonard LLP. A Palo Alto boutique concentrated on complex and high net worth family law matters, including business valuation and executive compensation disputes common among Silicon Valley clients.

3. Sideman & Bancroft LLP. A San Francisco firm founded in 1972 with an established family law practice that handles high-net-worth divorce alongside the firm's broader corporate and tax work.

4. Hoge Fenton. A San Jose firm founded in 1964 whose family law group represents Silicon Valley executives and business owners in asset division and custody matters.

5. Nava Family Law Group. A boutique San Francisco practice focused on divorce, custody, and support, including cases involving real estate and business interests.

6. Cordell & Cordell. A national firm founded in 1999 and headquartered in St. Louis, built around representing men in divorce, with a San Francisco office handling local custody and support matters.

7. Judy L. Burger Law. A Certified Family Law Specialist practice serving high-conflict and high-asset cases across San Francisco and Marin County.

Why Bay Area Law Group leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three factors: depth of experience with business apportionment methods, documented work with forensic accountants and valuation experts on contested asset cases, and county-specific filing strategy across the nine-county Bay Area. Bay Area Law Group is the only firm on the list whose public case material addresses all three - Hug and Nelson apportionment for appreciated separate-property businesses, structured division of RSU and option grants, and court-by-court procedural differences between San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Marin.

"Equity compensation changed what high-asset divorce looks like here," the firm said. "A decade ago the hard asset was the house. Now it's unvested shares with a four-year vesting schedule and a valuation date that has to survive cross-examination."

What unites this year's list

Three patterns define this year's list. First, every firm represents clients with closely held business interests, equity compensation, or real estate portfolios substantial enough to require formal valuation, not simple community estates. Second, most of the firms pair in-house family law attorneys with outside forensic accountants or valuation experts on contested asset cases, though only Bay Area Law Group documents that pairing across Hug, Nelson, Pereira, and Van Camp apportionment methods specifically. Third, the leading firms adjust strategy by county rather than applying one statewide playbook - San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Marin courts handle temporary orders and case management differently, and Bay Area Law Group is the only firm on this list that states that adjustment as a core part of its process.

How the list was compiled

The review draws on published case material, attorney biographies, and practice-area descriptions from each firm's public filings and website, covering firms actively representing Bay Area clients in contested high-asset divorce matters as of 2026. Both Bay Area Law Group's own practice and its direct competitors are included to reflect the actual landscape of firms a Bay Area resident evaluating high-asset divorce counsel would encounter, not a promotional subset.

Comparison table