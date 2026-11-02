Odesa To Receive 20 Buses From Romania's Galati For Public Transport During Blackouts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Odesa City Council announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The city council reported that a delegation from the Galati municipality, led by City Manager Cezar Bikescu, had arrived in Odesa. Claudiu Tataru, the acting Consul General of Romania in Odesa, also participated in the meeting. The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in the areas of municipal services, infrastructure restoration, culture, and education. They focused specifically on the issue of supporting public transportation.

“One of the key issues was the transfer of 20 passenger buses to Odesa from Romanian partners. These buses will help maintain public transportation services in the event of blackouts and forced stoppages of electric transit,” the city council reported.

The city council added that professional exchange will be one area of cooperation. Galați is ready to organize training and internships for Odesa specialists on municipal management, securing European Union grants, and preparing projects in accordance with European standards.

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At the same time, the city council noted that the Romanian side is interested in Odesa's experience in responding to emergencies. This involves the possibility of exchanging best practices and expertise in this area.

As reported by Ukrinform, seven buses arrived in Odesa from Dnipro; they will be used to supplement electric transit routes and for social transportation services.