American Campus Communities Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Employee Data Is Exposed

American Campus Communities data breach - at a glance



Company: American Campus Communities is one of the largest student housing providers in the United States.

Reported: The company notified affected individuals and reported the incident to the attorneys general's offices of Massachusetts and Texas on or about October 30, 2026.

How it reportedly happened: On October 19, 2026, a threat actor known as Helix claimed to have stolen millions of records from American Campus Communities, including sensitive employee information.

When: The exact date of the breach has not been disclosed.

Who may be affected: Current and former employees of American Campus Communities may be affected. At least 252 Texas residents have been affected to date.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

On October 19, 2026, a threat actor known as Helix claimed responsibility for a data breach involving American Campus Communities, alleging it had stolen millions of records, including sensitive information belonging to current and former employees.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varied by individual. The information that may have been compromised includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, government-issued identification numbers, financial information, medical information, and health insurance information.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on American Campus Communities and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the American Campus Communities incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. American Campus Communities is offering affected individuals a two-year complimentary membership to credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Epiq's Privacy Solutions ID; consider enrolling before the stated deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.

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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.