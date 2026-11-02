Art Deco-Inspired Mount Lawley Home Wins Master Builders WA Award For Trendsetter Homes

The Grosvenor in Mount Lawley, winner of the Contract Home $1 million to $2 million category at the 2026 Master Builders WA awards.

Trendsetter Homes at the 2026 Master Builders WA awards night.

The dedicated recording studio at The Grosvenor, Mount Lawley, designed into the home from the start.

The Grosvenor, a two-storey home with a basement on a 265m2 inner-city block, took out the Contract Home $1 million to $2 million category.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perth custom home builder Trendsetter Homes has won the Contract Home $1 million to $2 million category at the 2026 Master Builders WA Building Excellence Awards for The Grosvenor, a two-storey home with a basement in Mount Lawley.The Art Deco-inspired residence sits on a 265 square metre block with restricted site access. The build called for a complex basement excavation, soil stabilisation and close coordination between trades. It also includes a dedicated recording studio, designed into the home from the start.The category recognises craftsmanship, construction quality and attention to detail.Managing Director and registered builder Michael Agostino said the award reflected the planning behind the build."The Grosvenor asked a lot of a small block: two storeys, plus basement and a recording studio that had to work as well as it looks. Our site team and trades planned every stage before excavation began, and this award is theirs as much as ours."Michael Agostino and in-house designer Colin Te Braake accepted the award at the ceremony on Friday 28 August 2026.The win follows Trendsetter's success at the 2025 HIA Perth Housing Awards, where a custom home in Marmion won the Custom Built Home $1.2 million to $1.7 million category.Photography: D-Max PhotographyAbout Trendsetter HomesTrendsetter Homes is a family-owned Perth custom home builder, established in 1997. Led by Managing Director and registered builder Michael Agostino, it designs and builds custom two- and three-storey homes and knockdown rebuilds, with in-house designers and interior specialists. Its homes have won at the HIA Perth Housing Awards (2019 and 2025) and the Master Builders WA awards (2018 and 2026). WA Building Contractor registration BC 10254. Level 1, 3 Teakle Road, Osborne Park WA 6017. href="" rel="external nofollow" co

Nina Karimalis

Trendsetter Homes

+61 8 9446 2822

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Art Deco-Inspired Mount Lawley Home Wins Master Builders WA Award for Trendsetter Homes News Provided By PWD November 03, 2026, 01:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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