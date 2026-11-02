Slalom Accelerates APAC Expansion With Establishment Of Strategic Southeast Asia Hub In Singapore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global consultancy to scale regional operations and drive AI-led enterprise transformation across high-growth industries in Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the fiercely human business and technology consulting firm, today announced the establishment of Singapore as its Southeast Asia Hub, supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). Located in the Central Business District, the hub marks a significant milestone in Slalom's regional expansion and highlights the company's international growth ambitions. Singapore is uniquely positioned at the heart of Southeast Asia's digital economy and Slalom plans to bring the resources of its top global partners to support the local ecosystem.

"Establishing Singapore as our Southeast Asia Hub is a critical element for our APAC expansion strategy," said Michael Shimota, President and Regional APAC Leader at Slalom. "Singapore bridges our mature operations in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan with the incredible growth dynamics of Southeast Asia. By connecting these key markets, we bring our 'fiercely human' approach to consulting across the entire region, which means we deliver hyper-local expertise supported by the full strength of our global network."

Slalom is known for its 'fiercely human' approach to consulting, which means its employees work alongside customers to collaborate, identify and solve problems using the latest in technology. As the growth of innovation accelerates, Slalom helps customers cut through the complexity of new technology adoption to drive long-term success.

“At Slalom Singapore, we are already seeing immense demand for work across Financial Services, Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, and Energy and Natural Resources, but our vision is broader. We are building a multi-industry engine that connects regional enterprises to global capabilities,” said Varun Kumar, Head of Sales & Go-to-Market Leader, Southeast Asia. "Slalom is known for building alongside clients and partners to drive real outcomes. By architecting cloud-native digital foundations through an AI-first lens, we embed continuous transformation directly into our clients' operations so they can modernize, reimagine their organizations, and lead globally."

Slalom is hiring across Cloud, Engineering, Data & AI, and Go-To-Market teams in Singapore. The company plans to explore collaborations with local Institutes of Higher Learning to recruit and develop local talent. These efforts will deepen Slalom's capabilities in Singapore to support enterprise clients in AI-driven digital transformation across Southeast Asia.

“Slalom's continued expansion in Singapore reflects the depth of talent and capabilities companies can tap as they grow across Southeast Asia. We welcome Slalom's plans to strengthen its capabilities in cloud, data and AI, creating skilled job opportunities for our workforce while supporting enterprise digital transformation across the region,” said Clare Lee, Vice President, Global Enterprises, Singapore Economic Development Board.

To explore career opportunities with Slalom in Singapore, visit jobs.slalom.com.

For more information on Slalom Singapore, please visit Slalom.com.

About Slalom

Slalom is a fiercely human business and technology consulting company that leads with outcomes and champions leaders to dream big and build now. From strategy through delivery, our agile teams across 54 offices in 12 countries collaborate with clients to bring powerful customer experiences, innovative ways of working, and new products and services to life. We are trusted by leaders across the Global 1000, many successful enterprise and mid-market companies, and 500+ public sector organizations to improve operations, drive growth, and create value. At Slalom, we believe that together, we can move faster, dream bigger, and build better tomorrows for all.

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