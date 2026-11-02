Cloud-Clone Primary Cells Enable Nature Communications Breakthrough: Deep-Sea Molecule PDM For Diabetic Wound Repair

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chronic non-healing diabetic skin wounds represent a severe clinical complication affecting approximately 2.5 % of the global population. Therapeutic development for this unmet medical need is hampered by complex redox microenvironments and limited physiologically-relevant in-vitro assay tools. A recently published study in Nature Communications reports the identification of PDM (Polydecalinmycin), a new polyether ionophore isolated from deep-sea Streptomyces. The work characterises an innovative biphasic regulatory mechanism termed“mitochondrial Na+-transient ROS-Nrf2-driven antioxidant response”. Cloud-Clone 's commercially available primary neonatal mouse dermal fibroblasts (NDF, Cat. CSI088Mu01) served as a critical in-vitro experimental model for pharmacodynamic validation and laid solid experimental groundwork for this high-impact research achievement.

Research Breakthrough: A Deep-Sea-Sourced Molecule Targets Diabetic Wound-Healing Barriers

Natural products remain a vital reservoir for new-drug discovery. Using genome mining approaches, researchers identified a silent polyether biosynthetic gene cluster from deep-sea-derived marine actinomycetes. By overexpressing positive regulatory genes within the biosynthetic pathway, the team boosted target product yield by 48-fold and successfully isolated PDM (Polydecalinmycin), the first-reported polyether ionophore featuring an octalin-containing scaffold.

PDM functions like a molecular“smart switch”. It triggers transient reactive oxygen species (ROS) production at early stages as an initiating signal to kick-start wound repair. Subsequently, it activates intrinsic cellular antioxidant defence via the Nrf2 pathway to resolve excessive oxidative damage present under diabetic pathological conditions, ultimately promoting efficient wound closure.

Rationale for Adopting Cloud-Clone Primary Neonatal Mouse Dermal Fibroblasts (NDF)

Skin wound repair relies on coordinated activities of multiple cell types. Dermal fibroblasts are core mesenchymal effector cells within the dermis; they synthesise collagens and extracellular matrix components and drive granulation-tissue formation, which is indispensable for wound healing.

Numerous skin-biology studies employ immortalised keratinocyte lines such as HaCaT. Nevertheless, immortalised cell lines carry inherent drawbacks including accumulated gene mutations and phenotypic drift, resulting in poor correlation with genuine in-vivo physiological states.

To construct a physiologically-faithful multi-cellular in-vitro pharmacodynamic evaluation system, the research group selected Cloud-Clone primary neonatal mouse dermal fibroblasts (NDF, Cat. CSI088Mu01).

High purity: Batches are validated via vimentin biomarker profiling to avoid phenotypic abnormalities commonly observed in immortalised cell lines.

High physiological resemblance: Retain authentic biological characteristics of primary mouse dermal cells as they exist in vivo.

Enhanced experimental rigour: Functional assays confirmed that PDM not only stimulates epidermal cell proliferation but also robustly promotes proliferation of Cloud-Clone primary dermal fibroblasts. Positive drug responses observed in both epidermal and dermal key cell populations built robust in-vitro evidence to support subsequent in-vivo animal studies.

Unique Biphasic Mechanism Resolves the“Oxidative Paradox” of Diabetic Wounds

Diabetic wounds face a critical dilemma: insufficient ROS fails to launch wound-repair cascades, yet excessive ROS inflicts persistent oxidative cellular injury. PDM addresses this“oxidative paradox” through its distinctive biphasic mode-of-action.

Early-phase initiation: PDM elevates intramitochondrial Na+ levels and induces transient ROS burst derived from mitochondrial Complex III. When ROS scavengers were applied, the pro-repair effect of PDM was nearly abolished, confirming the essential role of early ROS signalling.

Late-phase cytoprotection: Upon sustained PDM treatment, the Nrf2 antioxidant signalling axis is activated. This drives up-regulation of downstream target genes including GPX2 and PRDX1, improves ATP generation, and mitigates oxidative stress under high-glucose conditions.

In-vivo studies using db/db diabetic mice demonstrated that PDM yields superior wound-healing performance relative to positive control agents. PDM treatment did not alter blood-glucose levels and showed no hypertrophic-scar formation, indicating a favourable preliminary safety profile.

Cloud-Clone's High-Quality Primary-Cell Repository Empowers Cutting-Edge Drug Screening

For in-vitro skin-repair assays, purity and phenotypic stability of primary cells directly determine the reliability of pharmacodynamic data. Cloud-Clone implements stringent research-and-development and quality-control workflows for every batch of primary cells. Each lot undergoes biomarker verification via immunofluorescence and flow cytometry, alongside comprehensive contamination testing for mycoplasma, bacteria and fungi.

Cloud-Clone's primary-cell portfolio covers multiple species including mouse, rat, rabbit, dog, cat and pig, encompassing fibroblasts, endothelial cells, epithelial cells and many other cell types. These resources broadly support basic and translational research directions: wound-healing studies, organ fibrosis research, in-vitro pharmacodynamic assessment of candidate therapeutics, tissue-engineering construction and disease-oriented cellular model establishment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Why are primary cells preferred over immortalised cell lines for in-vitro drug pharmacodynamic evaluation? A1. Though easy to maintain, immortalised cell lines (e.g. HaCaT, MEF) tend to accumulate gene mutations and phenotypic drift over serial passaging, limiting their ability to recapitulate authentic in-vivo physiology. Primary cells validated with cell-type-specific biomarkers such as vimentin for fibroblasts greatly improve experimental robustness and translational relevance for pre-clinical studies.

Q2. How is quality guaranteed for Cloud-Clone CSI088Mu01 primary cells? A2. Every batch of Cloud-Clone primary cells undergoes strict quality-control workflows, including cell-specific biomarker-based purity confirmation and full-panel testing for mycoplasma, bacterial and fungal contaminants to secure high cell viability and stable phenotypes.

Q3. What constitutes the biphasic regulatory mechanism of PDM? A3. PDM exerts effects via the“mitochondrial Na+-transient ROS-Nrf2-mediated antioxidant” biphasic cascade. Early-stage transient ROS bursts initiate wound-repair programmes, whereas later-phase Nrf2-pathway activation counteracts excess oxidative stress to overcome the oxidative paradox of diabetic wounds.

Reference: Fang C, Liu Z, Bai L, et al. Genome-directed discovery of an octalin-containing polyether ionophore improves diabetic skin wound healing. Nat Commun. 2026; DOI:10.1038/s41467-026-77444-w.

As natural-product-driven drug discovery continues advancing, access to well-characterised, high-fidelity primary-cell resources is indispensable for translating promising molecular candidates toward pre-clinical development. Cloud-Clone will keep expanding its curated primary-cell collection and rigorous quality-control framework, providing dependable in-vitro tools to facilitate global basic research and therapeutic innovation for unmet clinical challenges such as diabetic wound complications.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

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Cloud-Clone Primary Cells Enable Nature Communications Breakthrough: Deep-Sea Molecule PDM for Diabetic Wound Repair News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP November 03, 2026, 01:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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