NTR Collector Urges Residents To Stay Indoors As Cyclone Murasu Looms

Cyclone Murasu Alert in Andhra Pradesh

NTR District Collector Lakshmi Sha on Tuesday urged people to remain indoors and avoid stepping out unless necessary, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in the district under the influence of Cyclone Murasu. The Collector said rains were occurring in various parts of the district and that she had inspected the Budameru area, where no problems had been reported so far.

As a precautionary measure against possible landslides in Mogalrajapuram, some families have been shifted to relief camps, she said. Lakshmi Sha said she had reviewed the impact of Cyclone Murasu on the district with officials throughout the night and issued precautionary instructions in advance. In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, she appealed to shops and shopping complexes across the district to remain closed on Tuesday. She also urged residents to follow official advisories and cooperate with the administration, while advising parents to keep children indoors and not allow them to venture outside.

Landfall Process and Weather Impact

Meanwhile, the landfall process of Cyclone Murasu has started along the South Andhra Pradesh coast. Heavy rainfall accompanied by extremely strong gale winds is lashing the Kothapatnam Beach area near Ongole. Strong winds are being witnessed along the coastline as the cyclone makes landfall.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Vijayawada under the influence of Cyclone Murasu, leaving roads waterlogged and disrupting movement in several areas. The downpour began late Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday, drenching several parts of the city. Continuous rainfall led to waterlogging on major roads, including Bandar Road and Polyclinic Road, as well as several areas in One Town, causing inconvenience to commuters.

IMD Forecast and Coastal Warnings

This comes as the landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is continuing along the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimating that the process will continue for another two hours. In its latest update, the IMD said a major part of the cyclone's wall cloud had entered land, and its eye was entering the coast. The landfall point is between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. The weather department estimated gale winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, along and off the coast during landfall. Similar wind speeds are likely to prevail until morning.

The IMD has also forecast a storm surge of around 1.0-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which is likely to inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh until the morning of November 3. The maximum peak surge is expected over Bapatla, as well as the Krishna and Prakasam districts, before gradually decreasing, it said. Heavy spells of rainfall are likely along the south coast of Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours, according to the IMD. (ANI)

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