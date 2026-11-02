Opportunity, Investment And Prosperity Top Agenda As Commonwealth Events Kick Off In Antigua Barbuda

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)More than 500 delegates from every continent were welcomed to the sounds of Scottish pipes and Caribbean steelpans at the joint opening ceremony for the Business, People's, Women's and Youth Forums. The ceremony also marked the start of four side events on eye health, ocean finance, democracy and sport for development ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Over the coming days, delegates will draw on their experience and expertise to share ideas on a range of issues, including business growth, youth employment, skills development and gender equality.

Commonwealth secretary-general Shirley Botchwey and prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne welcomed delegates, highlighting the role of the Forums in bringing the perspectives and ambitions of Commonwealth people into CHOGM discussions.

Official CHOGM deliberations begin tomorrow with a renewed focus on creating bold trade and investment opportunities for member countries.

'We cannot accept'

Secretary-General Botchwey highlighted the importance of ensuring young people and women are heard in Commonwealth decision-making.

“Sixty percent of Commonwealth citizens are under the age of 30. Half are women and girls. Together, these forums stand for about 80 per cent of our 2.7 billion people, yet their perspectives are still too often excluded from decision-making. That is why these forums matter,” Secretary-General Botchwey said.“The Commonwealth“cannot rest” while one in three women experiences gender-based violence, or“accept” that closing the economic gap between women and men could take more than a century and a half at the current pace.”

“We need to do things differently if we are to change the world,” the secretary-general added.“Business as usual will not transform the lives of the majority of our youth and women. We need bold, innovative, ambitious, action-oriented responses.” She urged delegates to speak out boldly and hold leaders to account, stressing that their recommendations would help shape the decisions of heads of government.

Prime Minister Browne challenged the delegates to turn ambition into practical action, adding:

“Do not leave these forums with only a declaration. Leave with a partnership. Leave with a commitment. Leave with a practical initiative capable of making a difference in the lives of Commonwealth citizens. Let the conversations that begin here in Antigua and Barbuda lead to investments made, opportunities created and communities strengthened long after CHOGM 2026 has concluded.”

World under 'considerable pressure'

In his keynote address, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese called for Commonwealth countries to work together to strengthen democracy, build economic and climate resilience, protect free and fair trade, and shape emerging technologies for the benefit of people, as the world faces“considerable pressure.”

He added:“We believe in seizing and shaping this world moment, and we believe that the Commonwealth, our 56 nations working together, has a critical role in shaping a successful future. We want to stand with other Commonwealth nations as friends and partners to tackle the big issues together and to build something better together.”

Later, a leadership conversation brought together president H.E. Paul Kagame of Rwanda, prime minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica and deputy prime minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio'o of Samoa to discuss how the Commonwealth can be ready for the future.

'Investment for development'

Rwandan president Paul Kagame said:

“There are investments that have to be made for countries to develop, for young people to find jobs and get skills.” He challenged the perception that investment in developing countries carries greater risks than in the“global north”, arguing that risks exist everywhere and can be mitigated through cooperation and pooled resources.“I think the Commonwealth can be helpful in this,” he said.

Prime Minister Holness argued that the main constraint on development is not financing, but the ability of governments and institutions to deliver efficiently. As citizens demand faster and more responsive services, he said governments must start thinking of“efficiency as a resource” and become more agile.

“The aim of the game now is delivery. How fast can governments deliver benefits to their electorate?” he said. He pointed to technology and artificial intelligence as tools to improve efficiency, while stressing the need to keep“equity and fairness front and centre in our minds.”

Samoa's deputy prime minister said the Commonwealth's strength lies in its people, relationships and collective responsibility. She said:“It's not the house; it's not the infrastructure that's important. It's the people in the house and the relationship that they have within... I imagine the Commonwealth as a Samoan family, as an extended family, where members take collective responsibility for one another. Our collective strength is our collective advantage.”

The conversation will continue through the Forums, where delegates will develop recommendations for leaders' consideration.

Read the Commonwealth Secretary-General's Remarks