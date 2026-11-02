Timothy Fadgen
- Senior Lecturer, Politics and International Relations, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Tim Fadgen is a Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Senior Research Fellow at the Public Policy Institute and Affiliated Scholar of the Centre for Asia Pacific Refugee Studies at the Waipapa Taumata Rau - The University of Auckland. He is a Maine (USA) lawyer and has served as an Assistant Attorney General in American Samoa and a Fulbright fellow and Special Assistant to Samoa's Attorney General. His research considers cross-national movements of policies, laws and people.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
- 2014 University of Auckland, PhD
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