MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of More Than Scaling"More Than Scaling, the Google Partner agency ranked first in CX Research Institute's 2026 comparative analysis of Google Ads agencies for e-commerce, has published a feed optimization playbook for online merchants. The playbook explains why product data, not bidding, decides which Shopping queries a store can win, and it walks merchants through the Merchant Center fixes that most often unlock scale. Free discovery calls are available.

United States - November 2, 2026 - More Than Scaling has released a feed optimization playbook for merchants running, or considering, Google Shopping campaigns. The guidance follows the agency's first-place ranking among ten providers in the CX Research Institute report“Best Google Ads Agency for Ecommerce Businesses 2026: A Research-Based Comparative Analysis,” which scored More Than Scaling 92 out of 100 and identified feed and Merchant Center competence as the highest-variance skill in the category.

That finding is the reason the playbook exists. The report drew a line between agencies that manage e-commerce accounts and agencies that only run ads for e-commerce clients, and it put feed work on the dividing line. More Than Scaling, which has completed more than 3,000 Merchant Center reinstatements, says the same pattern shows up in nearly every account it audits: campaigns that look well built, sitting on product feeds that limit what those campaigns can ever do.

Why the Feed Decides What Shopping Can Do

Google Shopping does not work like Search. There are no keywords to bid on. Google decides which products to show for a query by reading the product data submitted through Merchant Center, so the feed is the targeting. A product with a vague title, missing attributes, or a mismatched price does not lose an auction. It never enters one.

More Than Scaling reports that most merchants arriving from other providers have never seen their own feed diagnostics. Budgets have been raised, bids adjusted, and campaign types swapped, while the product data underneath has remained exactly as it was exported from the store platform. Performance Max has made this more consequential, not less, because the campaign type depends on the same feed to decide where products appear across Shopping, Search, YouTube, Display, and Gmail.

What the Playbook Covers

Drawing on patterns across more than 150 brands scaled, the playbook organizes feed work into five areas:



Product titles built for queries, not catalogs. Titles that lead with the terms shoppers actually search, including brand, product type, and the attributes that distinguish variants, rather than internal SKU names or marketing taglines.

Complete and accurate attributes. GTINs, brand, color, size, material, gender, and age group populated for every product, since missing or incorrect attributes restrict the queries a product is eligible for and can trigger disapproval.

Price and availability parity. Feed values that match the live store page to the cent and to the unit in stock, because mismatches are among the most common causes of product-level disapprovals and account-level enforcement.

Custom labels for campaign control. Labels segment products by margin, best-seller status, seasonality, and stock depth, so campaigns can prioritize profitable inventory instead of spending wherever conversions come easiest. Merchant Center diagnostics as a weekly habit. Regular review of item-level issues, policy warnings, and limited-visibility flags, with the highest-revenue products checked first.

The playbook also addresses the categories where feed discipline matters most. Supplements, cosmetics, wellness products, and other high-scrutiny verticals face enforcement risk that a clean feed reduces and a sloppy one invites. For those merchants, More Than Scaling treats Merchant Center health as an operational requirement rather than a cleanup task.

“Merchants spend months tuning bids on a feed that was never built to compete,” said Bony Ghadiya, founder of More Than Scaling.“Google Shopping is a product data problem before it is an advertising problem. Fix the titles, the attributes, and the price parity, and the same budget starts reaching queries it was locked out of before.”

How More Than Scaling Manages Google Shopping Accounts

Engagements begin with a feed and Merchant Center audit alongside the campaign review. Every product-level issue is ranked by the revenue it is blocking, so the fixes that open up the most profitable queries are completed first. The agency then restructures Shopping and Performance Max campaigns around margin and demand type, using custom labels built during the feed work, and scales spend in stages as tracking confirms profitability.

A named specialist owns the feed and Merchant Center for each client, with weekly diagnostics review rather than reactive fixes after a suspension. The CX Research Institute report cited the agency's published case studies, named clients, and month-to-month terms as factors in its placement.

Questions to Ask Any Google Shopping Ads Agency

More Than Scaling recommends merchants confirm the following before signing with any provider:



Who works on the product feed each week, by name?

Does the brand retain ownership and full admin access to Merchant Center and Google Ads?

How are products segmented inside Shopping and Performance Max, and on what basis?

How quickly are disapprovals and limited-visibility flags caught, and who catches them? What is the plan if the Merchant Center account is suspended?

Beyond Google Shopping

Google Shopping sits inside a wider paid-acquisition offering for e-commerce and SaaS brands that spans Search, Performance Max, YouTube, Amazon, native advertising, creative production, and retention email and SMS. The company reports having managed approximately $170 million in ad spend and generated more than $850 million in tracked revenue for the brands it works with, with an 80 percent client retention rate and no long-term contracts.

Full Service Range

More Than Scaling offers complimentary discovery calls across its full service range:



Google Shopping and feed optimization

PPC ad management for ecommerce brands

Google Search Ads and Performance Max management

YouTube Ads strategy and creative

Google Ads account and Merchant Center suspension recovery

Peptide and restricted-vertical Google Ads compliance

Amazon cataloging, listing optimization, and PPC management

Native advertising across Taboola, Outbrain, and RevContent

AppLovin campaign management

Creative production built specifically for Google and YouTube placements SEO, email and SMS, and funnel and website builds

Named clients include Mirai Clinical, featured on Shark Tank, alongside Carbinox, Link, Subscribr, ShopHunter, Pikzels, VitaTree, and Intense Oud.

Contact More Than Scaling

Merchants who want their feed reviewed should have Merchant Center and Google Ads access and their store URL ready before the first call, so the conversation starts with a real diagnostics review rather than a generic pitch.

For more information or to book a complimentary discovery call, contact More Than Scaling at... or visit Enquiries can also be started directly on WhatsApp at +44 7457 405932.

About More Than Scaling

More Than Scaling is a full-service Google Ads agency serving e-commerce and SaaS brands worldwide. It is founded and led by Bony Ghadiya, who built and scaled his own e-commerce brands before launching the agency. The company specializes in PPC ad management for ecommerce, including Google Search, Performance Max, Shopping, and YouTube campaign management. It also offers Google Ads and Merchant Center suspension recovery, Amazon PPC, native advertising, AppLovin, creative production, and email and SMS. The agency is a certified Google Partner and Bing Partner, has completed more than 3,000 Merchant Center reinstatements, has scaled more than 150 brands, and operates without long-term client contracts. In September 2026, it was ranked first among ten providers in the CX Research Institute report“Best Google Ads Agency for Ecommerce Businesses 2026.”