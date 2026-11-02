5L Faraday Dry Bag

As FORTRESS America puts resilience in focus, SLNT urges Americans to prepare for the first 72 hours and protect the electronics they depend on.

- Aaron Zar CEO of SLNTSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Your Go Bag Needs More Than Backup Power. It Needs Protection.As FORTRESS America puts resilience in focus, SLNT urges Americans to prepare for the first 72 hours and protect the electronics they depend on.November 2, 2026 - Emergency preparedness starts with a practical question: If essential services stopped today, could your household manage for the next 72 hours?FEMA advises Americans to keep enough food, water and essential supplies to sustain themselves for at least three days after a disaster. Electricity, communications and other services can be disrupted, and emergency responders may not reach everyone immediately.That principle of self-sufficiency is also drawing national attention through FORTRESS America, a Pentagon initiative focused on independent power, stronger supply chains and more resilient military installations. Fox News has reported a goal of 90 days of independent operations for major bases, based on documents it reviewed. That reported military target is separate from household preparedness guidance.For SLNT, the takeaway is straightforward: Build your supplies. Know your plan. Protect the equipment you are counting on.A stocked go bag should include water, food, medication, first aid supplies, lighting and a way to receive emergency information. SLNT makes the case for another essential: Faraday protection for the electronics and backup power that support that plan.A go bag essential: SLNT 5 Liter Faraday Dry BagCompact and portable, the SLNT 5 Liter Faraday Dry Bag combines waterproof construction with integrated Faraday shielding. It provides protected storage for compatible phones, mesh networks, radios, comms and other electronics, making it a practical addition to an emergency kit.Its main compartment blocks wireless signals when properly closed, and its roll closure. SLNT specifies submersion protection for up to 30 minutes at depths up to 10 feet.Protect the backup power behind your planPreparedness extends beyond what fits in a go bag. Portable generators, power stations and solar equipment can support a household during an outage. Protecting that investment belongs in the plan, too.SLNT's EMP Protection Bag is designed for storage of compatible generators, portable power banks and similar electronics, with Faraday shielding intended to protect enclosed equipment against electromagnetic pulses. Available sizes accommodate different equipment needs. SLNTFor compatible portable solar panels, SLNT's Solar Panel EMP Faraday Bag offers a dedicated storage solution with integrated shielding, a roll closure and carrying straps. These bags protect equipment while stored and properly enclosed.Prepare with purpose. Protect what powers your plan.SLNT positions Faraday protection as an essential layer of readiness, from phones and radios in your go bag to backup power equipment at home. Protect the devices you depend on so they're ready and uncompromised when you need them.Explore the SLNT Faraday Dry Bag and EMP protection collection.About SLNTSLNT makes the digital off switch. Our signal blocking Faraday bags and gear give people control over their connection and protect essential electronics. From everyday privacy to emergency preparedness, SLNT helps you stay ready and move on your terms.Silence the Chaos.

Avie Zar

SLNT INC

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Your Go Bag Needs More Than Backup Power. It Needs Protection. News Provided By SLNT INC November 03, 2026, 00:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services



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