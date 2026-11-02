Celebrated Wild Horse Photographer Maria Marriott Unveils Powerful New Fine Art Print, Epona's Dawn

Epona's Dawn by Photographer Maria Marriott

Fairies by Photographer Maria Marriott

Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs.

The latest addition to Marriott's acclaimed American Wild Horses series captures the rare presence and leadership of a white mare in Wyoming's McCullough Peaks

- Maria Marriott, PhotographerCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning nature photographer Maria Marriott has officially announced the release of her newest limited-edition print, Epona's Dawn, a striking addition to her popular American Wild Horses photographic series. Known for her intimate and minimalistic portrayal of wild horses, Marriott focuses her lens toward the quiet power, insight, and resilience of a wild mare.“Many of the intimate close-up portraits I publish of wild horses are of stallions,” says Marriott.“Most of the time, as we follow a herd through the desert, it is the stallions that provide the action and intensity that are so gratifying to photograph. But every so often, I come across a mare so beautiful, so striking and intense, that the image becomes unforgettable.”That rare magic was previously captured in Marriott's early signature piece, Fairies, and it reappears with profound intensity in Epona's Dawn. Captured in the rugged expanse of the McCullough Peaks range in Wyoming, the image features a majestic white mare whose curves and serene gaze are reminiscent of a marble sculpture.The image draws its name and inspiration from ancient mythology. Epona was the ancient Celtic goddess of horses, fertility, and safe passage. Unique among Celtic deities, her veneration was famously adopted by Roman cavalry officers who constructed shrines in their stables to invoke her protection. To the ancients, Epona was the guardian of physical journeys and a guide across the threshold into the unknown-a divine presence bringing abundance, grace, and steady strength to those under her care.In legend, Epona was inextricably bound to the spirit of the white horse, with tales recounting that she would often transform into a majestic white mare to roam misty hills and sea-sprayed coastlines. The white horse was viewed as a celestial bridge between realms-a symbol of untamed freedom and unspoken wisdom.“This is the essence captured in Epona's Dawn-a striking white mare standing as a symbol of strength, insight, and leadership,” Marriott explains.“She protects her family with steady grace, keeping them free in a wild world. She remains a mysterious, resilient force whose pure beauty speaks to something deep within us.”Epona's Dawn is available now as a limited-edition print through Marriott's online gallery. To view the new release or explore the full American Wild Horses collection, visit Maria Marriott Photography.About Maria Marriott PhotographyBrazilian-born nature photographer Maria Marriott is an internationally recognized artist based in Carson City, Nevada. Specializing in nature and wildlife photography, Marriott's images capture the beauty, spirit, and raw emotion of the natural world. Her work is held in private collections around the world. A percentage of proceeds from her wild horse print sales goes directly toward wild horse advocacy and conservation efforts.

Maria Marriott

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Celebrated Wild Horse Photographer Maria Marriott Unveils Powerful New Fine Art Print, Epona's Dawn News Provided By Maria Marriott Photography November 03, 2026, 00:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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