Palantir Blows Past Expectations In Q3 On Strong Commercial Sales, But Valuation Concerns Dampen Sentiment



Palantir reported third-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion, a 96% year-over-year surge.

U.S. commercial revenue skyrocketed 148% year-over-year to $984 million, outpacing U.S. government sales of $953 million. Palantir raised full-year 2026 revenue projections to $8.53 billion.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reported third-quarter earnings that comfortably beat consensus expectations; however, concerns around stock valuations dented investor sentiment.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, topping the $0.41 average estimate compiled by analysts. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp highlighted the historic momentum in a shareholder letter, describing corporate demand for the company's sovereign AI solutions as“extraordinary and ravenous”.

Total quarterly revenue reached $2.31 billion, a 96% increase from the same period last year, but PLTR stock dropped about 3% after-hours.

Commercial Growth Overshadows Government Sector

A defining shift in Palantir's latest financial report was the dominance of its domestic commercial division. For the first time in company history, U.S. commercial revenue surpassed its government counterpart, climbing 148% year-over-year to $984 million. Meanwhile, U.S. government revenue rose a robust 96% to $953 million.

Enterprises ranging from airlines to healthcare providers are rapidly turning to Palantir's data analytics and generative AI infrastructure to optimize complex operational choices. Demonstrating this strong enterprise pipeline, Palantir closed 212 deals worth at least $1 million, 107 deals exceeding $5 million, and 64 deals valued at $10 million or higher during the quarter.

Raised Full-Year Outlook

Bolstered by strong enterprise adoption, Palantir raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to about $8.53 billion-well above Wall Street consensus. The company also increased its full-year US commercial revenue outlook to exceed $3.56 billion, reflecting a projected annual growth rate of at least 143%.

For the upcoming fourth quarter, Palantir anticipates revenue to land at about $2.65 billion.

PLTR Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes. However, retail investors were beginning to fret about the stock's elevated valuation metrics and the possibility that stellar earnings prints might all be factored in.

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PLTR stock has lost about 5% year-to-date.

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