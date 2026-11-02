Beyond Roads. Beyond Borders: JETOUR Africa Expedition Concludes 12-Country Journey, Bringing Together Travel, Product Validation And Social Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wuhu, China, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The JETOUR Africa Expedition has successfully completed its full journey. Over 73 days, 131 vehicles carrying 394 participants travelled 12,030 kilometres across 12 countries spanning North, West, East and Southern Africa, experiencing the continent's diverse landscapes and local communities firsthand. For JETOUR, this was more than a long-distance expedition.It brought together travel, real-world product validation, extreme-environment exploration and social impact initiatives in one integrated journey.









Twelve Countries, a Journey of“Stepping into Africa”

For JETOUR, the Travel+ brand strategy is not just about reaching more destinations, but about connecting with nature, experiencing diverse cultures and engaging with local communities through travel. The expedition travelled through 12 countries-Angola, Egypt, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe-across four regions of Africa: North, West, East and Southern Africa. Four JETOUR models-the T1, T2, G700 and F700-took part in the expedition, navigating real-world roads and offering insights into the diverse mobility needs and driving conditions of African users.

Here, travel is about more than reaching new destinations. It is a way to understand and connect with Africa-from its natural ecosystems and local cultures to its roads and communities. JETOUR aims to make every arrival an opportunity for genuine connection.

Nine Terrain Types Across 12,030 km: Validating Full-Scenario Product Strength on Real Roads

A mix of changing environments and complex road conditions-snow-covered plateaus, desert dunes, savannah wilderness, complex woodlands, rugged rocky terrain, high mountain passes, river terrain, red-earth mining areas and urban highways-presented continuous challenges to the convoy. These real and diverse environments and roads also became the best scenarios for validating product strength and understanding local needs. In constantly changing operating conditions, the convoy continuously tested passability, power output, system stability and ride comfort, using real African road conditions to validate product strength and build vehicles for African users. JETOUR stated that exploration and validation in these real-world scenarios will continue to provide experience for product development and technical optimisation, helping improve product capabilities in complex environments and diverse use cases.

Two Major Extreme-Environment Validations: Assessing Comprehensive Capability

As part of the overall expedition, JETOUR carried out validation in two major extreme environments-Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, and the East African Rift, one of the world's largest rift systems. From high altitude and complex terrain to operation under load, these programmes assessed the vehicles' comprehensive capability.









On Kilimanjaro, the G700 completed a muddy jungle traversal and continuous ascent, reaching 3,713.8 metres-the highest altitude accessible to the vehicle-as well as an all-terrain challenge on volcanic gravel roads, with a focus on validating traction, power output and passability on complex roads in high-altitude environments. In the East African Rift, the F700 completed power-delivery, unladen hill-climb and progressive load tests, validating its power reserve and climbing capability.

These two real-world extreme environments served as proving grounds, assessing JETOUR's comprehensive product strength in complex conditions from different dimensions. Seen within the 12,030-km journey, the two programmes were more like a concentrated stress assessment. The question they addressed was specific: in extreme environments, are power, passability and reliability sufficient? This real-world feedback will provide important support for JETOUR as it continues to improve product strength and pursue its vision of building the world's No. 1 off-road brand.

12 Major Social Impact Initiatives: Growing Together with Africa

Throughout the expedition, JETOUR visited countries along the route and carried out diverse social impact initiatives based on local needs. The JETOUR Africa Expedition implemented 12 major initiatives, reaching more than 700 beneficiaries. The initiatives were organised around four ESG themes: Education & Future Development, Community Care & Essential Support, Social Inclusion & Empowerment, and Wildlife & Community Empowerment. In Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, Zambia and Nigeria, JETOUR carried out community care and material donations, providing daily necessities and school supplies to local villagers, children and orphans. In Ghana and Zimbabwe, it supported school education through school-supply donations and creative painting activities, encouraging children to explore their futures. In South Africa, it participated in wildlife conservation and community empowerment and supported community sustainable development through solar energy support. In Tanzania, it purchased handmade crafts made by people with disabilities to support employment and skills development. A JETOUR spokesperson said that behind these initiatives is the brand philosophy“In Africa, For Africa, Be Africa.” JETOUR hopes to integrate into Africa, serve Africa and become part of Africa through concrete actions.









In Africa, For Africa, Be Africa

As of 2026, JETOUR has been in Africa for eight years, with cumulative sales exceeding 140,000 units. From the real roads of 12 countries and 12,030 km to the extreme-environment validation at Mount Kilimanjaro and the East African Rift, JETOUR continues to validate product strength in real African scenarios and deepen its connection with Africa through each departure and arrival.







The JETOUR Africa Expedition has validated not only products but also JETOUR's long-term commitment to Africa. The next stretch of road will bring new environments, new challenges and new answers, driving JETOUR forward towards its vision of building the world's No. 1 off-road brand and growing together with Africa-just as JETOUR puts it: In Africa, For Africa, Be Africa.

CONTACT: Keira Yang...