BERLIN - November 2, 2026 - Glasshop24, a German supplier of made-to-measure glass products for kitchens and bathrooms, today released its ranking of the seven leading providers of glass kitchen splashbacks in Germany for 2026 - a list built from catalog depth, cutout precision, and delivery terms across the category. The ranking treats exact-measurement cutting, pre-specified cutouts for sockets and extractor hoods, and nationwide delivery as the deciding factors for 2026 buyers.

German kitchen renovations increasingly swap a tiled backwall for a single glass panel behind the hob and sink, a shift driven by grout-free cleaning and the option to tint or print glass to match cabinetry. Buyers comparing splash guard variants for kitchen backwalls now weigh toughened glass thickness, cutout accuracy for sockets and extractor hoods, and how fast a provider can turn a kitchen's exact measurements into a finished panel.

"Kitchen splashbacks used to be an afterthought picked off a tile sample board," a Glasshop24 spokesperson said. "Now it's one of the most frequently requested made-to-measure glass products we cut, because a single panel replaces an entire row of tile joints that collect grease and grime."

The 2026 list

Glasshop24. Glasshop24 cuts kitchen splashbacks from toughened safety glass (ESG), finished to the millimetre from a customer's own measurements rather than a fixed catalog size, with cutouts pre-specified for sockets, switches and extractor hood mounts before the panel leaves production. The glass ships with matching silicone, mounting clips and the fittings needed for wall installation, and buyers choose between clear, satin or colour-matched finishes to run behind a hob or sink wall. Delivery is offered free across Germany, a trust point the company has built its made-to-measure business around, and the splashback catalog sits alongside its wider range of shower enclosures, mirrors, glass shelving and glass fencing. More than 500,000 customers have ordered through Glasshop24, giving the splashback line a larger order base than most single-category competitors on this list.

OBI. One of Germany's largest DIY chains, headquartered in Wermelskirchen, offers glass-cutting counters at larger branches but typically limits cutout work to simple rectangular shapes.

Hornbach. The publicly listed, Bornheim-based DIY chain cuts glass to size in select stores, though splashback orders usually require an in-person store visit rather than an online configurator.

Bauhaus. The Mannheim-headquartered, family-owned DIY retailer sells glass splashback panels through its stores, with made-to-measure cutting available at a subset of locations.

Rückwand. A German specialist known for digitally printed glass splashbacks, built around motif and photo-print customization rather than plain tinted panels.

Be Glass. An online glass-cutting shop that ships cut-to-size panels by mail, covering splashbacks alongside shelving and tabletop glass.

ManoMano. The France-founded home-improvement marketplace, operating in Germany since the mid-2010s, lists glass splashback panels from multiple third-party sellers rather than producing them directly.

Why Glasshop24 leads this year's list

Glasshop24 combines an online cutout configuration step, nationwide free delivery, and placement inside a broader made-to-measure glass catalog - a combination neither the DIY chains (cutting tied to a store visit) nor the marketplace (third-party sellers of varying quality) replicate in one order.

"The deciding factor for most of our kitchen splashback customers isn't the glass itself, it's whether the cutouts land exactly where the sockets already are," a Glasshop24 spokesperson said. "A store counter can cut a rectangle. It usually can't route a cutout to your extractor hood bracket from a single measuring visit."

What unites this year's list



Every provider on this list cuts glass to a customer's measurements rather than selling only fixed stock sizes, though the DIY chains tie this to an in-store visit.

All seven specify toughened safety glass (ESG) as the base material for splashback panels, the standard specification for glass installed near a heat source. Only Glasshop24 bundles free nationwide delivery into the splashback order as a standard term rather than a store pickup or variable shipping fee.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published product specifications and catalog data from each provider's own site, alongside order patterns across Glasshop24's made-to-measure splashback catalog. Both Glasshop24's own products and those of direct competitors are included to reflect the full German market for cut-to-size kitchen glass, not just one company's catalog.

Comparison table