Simple Peptide Wholesale Requires Outside-Lab COA On Every Bulk Order

MENAFN - GetNews) "Simple Peptide Wholesale now issues an independent Certificate of Analysis with every bulk order, tightening the documentation chain for laboratory and distribution buyers nationwide."Simple Peptide Wholesale now requires an independent, outside-lab Certificate of Analysis on every bulk order, effective across its full wholesale catalog.

NEW YORK - November 2, 2026 - Simple Peptide Wholesale, a wholesale supplier of research peptides for laboratory and distribution customers, today announced an expanded third-party testing standard covering its bulk order program. The new framework requires an independent Certificate of Analysis for every batch shipped at wholesale volume, verifying purity data through outside laboratory testing rather than supplier-generated results alone. The standard applies to all bulk SKUs effective immediately and covers every order regardless of volume tier.

Bulk buyers in the research peptide category - contract research labs, university procurement offices, and regional distributors - have been asking suppliers for documentation they can file internally before a purchase order clears. A Certificate of Analysis generated by the manufacturer alone no longer satisfies that requirement for most institutional buyers, who want a lab with no ownership stake in the product verifying the same batch. That shift in buyer expectation is what the expanded standard responds to.

"Buyers purchasing at wholesale volume are building their own compliance files, and a single in-house test result doesn't give them enough to work with," a Simple Peptide Wholesale spokesperson said. "Requiring an outside lab to confirm every batch before it ships closes that gap without adding steps on the buyer's end."

Batch-Level Certificate of Analysis for Every Bulk Order

Every wholesale batch now ships with a Certificate of Analysis generated by a laboratory outside Simple Peptide Wholesale's own testing chain. The document reports purity percentage alongside the underlying HPLC and mass spectrometry data used to calculate it, tied to a specific lot number rather than a generic product-line average. Bulk customers receive the Certificate of Analysis before or alongside shipment, not on request after the fact.

Independent Verification Through Outside Laboratories

The labs performing this testing have no ownership or manufacturing relationship with Simple Peptide Wholesale, which is the distinction institutional buyers have been requesting. Each lot sampled for a bulk order is tested independently of the lot-release testing used for smaller retail-volume orders, so the documentation a distributor receives reflects the specific batch in their shipment rather than a representative sample from an earlier run. Lot numbers on the Certificate of Analysis match the lot numbers on the shipping label and packing slip.

Documentation Standards for Wholesale and Distribution Buyers

Distributors and labs that buy on a recurring basis can request a standing file of Certificates of Analysis across multiple orders, which simplifies the internal audit trail many procurement departments now require before approving a repeat purchase order. All products covered by the standard remain labeled for research use only, and the testing documentation addresses purity and identity verification - it does not make any claim about use outside a laboratory setting.

"The goal of this standard is to make sure the paperwork buyers receive matches what independent testing actually found, every time, not just on the first order," the Simple Peptide Wholesale team said. "That consistency is what bulk buyers are evaluating when they choose a supplier to work with on a recurring basis."

How the standard was developed

The expanded testing requirement was built around direct feedback from recurring wholesale and distribution accounts, cross-referenced against the documentation formats most commonly requested by institutional buyers placing bulk orders. The standard covers the full current bulk catalog and will extend to new SKUs as they are added to the wholesale program.

About Simple Peptide Wholesale

Simple Peptide Wholesale supplies research peptides to laboratory, distribution, and bulk-order customers, with products labeled for research use only. The company's expanded testing standard requires an independent, outside-lab Certificate of Analysis for every batch shipped at wholesale volume, with lot numbers matched across shipping documentation and testing records. The standard applies to the full current bulk catalog effective immediately. More information is available at simplepeptidewholesale.