Trump Downplays Renewed US Strikes On Iran After Midterm Elections

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US President Donald Trump on Monday downplayed the possibility of renewed military strikes against Iran after Tuesday's midterm elections, saying diplomatic efforts were progressing, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"No," Trump responded when asked by a reporter after a campaign event in Washington whether he was considering striking Iran again following the elections.

Speaking at the event, Trump insisted that Tehran would never obtain nuclear weapons, claiming that Iranian officials already recognised that position.

He urged voters to keep his administration's efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in mind "when they go into the voting booth.

Trump argued that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear capabilities was vital, warning that the country "could never function in the same way" otherwise.

"We stopped that a year ago with those beautiful B-2 bombers, which hit every single mark and just put hundreds of tons of rock on top of everything," Trump said.

The president also suggested that diplomatic arrangements were "coming together very nicely," linking expectations of an agreement to falling energy prices.

"That's why I guess the oil prices drop so precipitously," he said.

In a separate interview with Axios, Trump said he was in no rush to decide whether to resume direct military strikes against Iran.

"One way or the other, we will do something, but there is no rush," he said.

Trump claimed that US pressure had severely weakened Iran's economy.

"We crippled them financially. They have no money, no gasoline and their people are getting very tired of it," he said.

The president said communications with Tehran were "going fine," although he accused Iranian negotiators of deliberately prolonging discussions.

“There's less urgency (on the Iranian side) than you think there would be, but they want to make a deal more than they ever wanted," Trump said.

His remarks followed reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Washington during a Saturday phone call to launch immediate military strikes after the midterm elections.

Trump instead decided to allow diplomatic negotiations to continue despite concerns raised by Netanyahu, according to Axios.

--NNN-ANADOLU