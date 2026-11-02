Geely E2 (EX2) Reaches One Million Global Sales In Just 2 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto announces the Geely E2 (EX2) has surpassed one million units in cumulative global sales just 2 years after launch, marking a major milestone for the model's fast-growing global footprint. Averaging roughly one Geely E2 (EX2) sold every minute, the milestone demonstrates its accelerating global market traction.







Sales Momentum Since Launch

First launched on October 9, 2024, the Geely E2 (EX2) has hit successive sales milestones at a rapid pace. It exceeded 10,000 units in only 16 days, passed 200,000 units in just over 200 days, topped 600,000 units on day 536, hit 800,000 units by July 2026, and crossed the one-million threshold in early October 2026 - exactly 24 months from its debut.

With 465,775 units sold in 2025, the Geely E2 (EX2) became the world's best-selling car in A&B segments and China's best-selling car across all segments (per IHS Markit). Its success has extended strongly overseas: it was Australia's top-selling passenger car in its launch month, claimed the No.1 EV spot in South Africa and Jordan's top BEV ranking for three consecutive months, and secured a top-two BEV position in Mexico for August and September 2026, according to local industry data.

As of October 2026, the Geely E2 (EX2) is available in more than 30 markets across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Product Strength Behind the Sales

Built as a Smart Space Urban Car, the Geely E2 (EX2) is engineered for everyday mobility, balancing safety, nimble handling, practical cabin space and intelligent features. In September 2026, it became one of the first small cars to secure dual five-star safety ratings under the 2026 Euro NCAP and 2026 ANCAP test protocols. Safety foundations include a reinforced cage body, seven airbags and Geely Battery Safety System.

Its rear-wheel-drive layout, multi-link rear suspension and tight 4.95-meter turning radius deliver agile urban maneuverability. A highly integrated 11-in-1 electric drive unit optimizes packaging to unlock a genuine five-seater cabin, a 70-liter frunk and flexible cargo capacity. It is equipped with the Flyme Auto smart cockpit and 540° Transparent Chassis to enhance daily usability.

The Next Phase of Global Expansion









Hitting one million global sales within 2 years proves the Geely E2 (EX2) resonates widely across diverse markets and customer requirements worldwide.

The milestone signals the model's evolution from fast early adoption toward sustainable, established global sales performance. More broadly, it highlights Geely Auto's capability to deliver globally competitive battery-electric vehicles to mainstream markets, laying solid groundwork for the next phase of international expansion for the E2 (EX2).

CONTACT: Geely Auto International Corporation Public Relations...