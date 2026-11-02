Attorneys Say Mayor Butts' Alleged Conduct Toward Student And Family Is Comparable To Trump's In E. Jean Carroll Cases

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BUTTS NARRATIVE SIMILAR TO TRUMPS WHICH LEAD TO JURY AWARDS TOTALING $88.3 MILLION, INCLUDING PUNITIVE DAMAGES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Offices of Jason Glasgow, counsel for the Inglewood High School student identified here as Jane Doe to protect her privacy, today responded to what Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has said about the student and her family since the September 15, 2026 Votechella incident at City Hall. It is alleged that during a photograph, the Mayor held her by her bare skin and did not let go when the photograph ended until she spun away.

The Mayor apologized, then minimized, then pointed fingers.“On September 21, 2026, Mayor Butts said 'they will stoop so low as to use innocent kids as pawns.' On September 29, 2026, he referred to 'ghouls' 'using puppets in this community,' said they are 'people with money,' and predicted that people 'running for office' will 'end up being exposed as part of this.' Those statements suggest that Ms. Doe and her family are part of a paid scheme. The Mayor has offered no evidence of any such connection. There is no connection. A young student who comes forward with a report like this should not have to defend herself against a political narrative. Ms. Doe reported what happened to her the same day on City Hall grounds, and the Mayor apologized to her that night. Since then, she has been unfairly criticized,” says attorney Jason Glasgow.

Based on the record, the Mayor's account has changed as the facts have come out. On September 21, 2026, the Mayor called the accusations“baseless, unsourced, and completely false” and said“there is no documented complaint against me or anyone else in the city of anything.” But Ms. Doe reported what happened directly to school district staff and City officials on September 15, 2026 at City Hall. Her father asked to speak with the Mayor about the incident, which is why the Mayor came to the family's home that night and apologized to Ms. Doe and her father. The Mayor was made aware of the complaint that night.

The Mayor's other statements follow the same pattern. He also said of the people he named, including Leonard Redway,“No contact with the victim. No contact with the victim's families.” Mr. Redway had no connection to the family before he learned of the incident on September 15, 2026. That night, people familiar with the incident told Mr. Redway about it and gave him Ms. Doe's father's contact information. Mr. Redway called her father and helped arrange for the Mayor to speak directly with him at the family home. The video of that meeting that has circulated on social media was recorded without the family's knowledge. On September 29, 2026, the Mayor said“There is no report” and“There was no misconduct,” then described the allegation as“a touching on the waist” and said“That's it.” Ms. Doe's attorneys had already been working with detectives by then. Each time, the Mayor's categorical denial came first and the facts came after.

Juries have seen similar conduct before. President Donald Trump publicly insisted that E. Jean Carroll's allegations of sexual abuse were untrue and attacked her for making them. Federal juries found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation and returned verdicts totaling $88.3 million in two separate cases. We believe the Mayor's conduct is comparable, and we believe a jury has a basis to reach a similar finding.

The City was given the evidence and has not released the video. Before today, Ms. Doe's attorneys gave the City's outside counsel the written statement of an independent witness who saw the Mayor's hand move down Ms. Doe's back and saw her twist out from under his arm. On September 30, 2026, Ms. Doe's attorneys also requested production of the City Hall videos of the incident under the California Public Records Act, and told the City's attorneys that the videos exist and are in the City's possession. The City has extended its response twice, most recently to November 6, 2026, three days after the November 3, 2026 election. Voters will go to the polls before the City responds. The timing suggests the City is putting the election ahead of transparency.

A government claim has been filed. Ms. Doe filed a claim against the City of Inglewood and Mayor Butts under the Government Claims Act (Cal. Gov. Code § 900 et seq.) arising from the conduct alleged at the event. City Clerk Aisha Thompson confirmed to Ms. Doe's attorneys on November 2, 2026 that the claim was received and filed.

Criminal charges are decided by prosecutors. As previously stated, California Penal Code § 149 allows a public officer who, under color of authority and without lawful necessity, assaults any person to be charged with a felony. Criminal charges and complaints are filed by the District Attorney or the City Attorney, not by a victim's private attorneys. Ms. Doe's attorney does not decide whether criminal charges are brought. Typically, detectives do not begin investigating an incident until they have been contacted about it. Ms. Doe's attorney was already working with the detectives investigating the case before the Mayor's September 29, 2026 remarks, and continues to work with them so that, once the investigation is complete, the case can go to prosecutors with a request that criminal charges be filed.

Jason Glasgow Esq

LAW OFFICES OF JASON GLASGOW

+1 213-290-5060

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Attorneys Say Mayor Butts' Alleged Conduct Toward Student and Family Is Comparable to Trump's in E. Jean Carroll Cases News Provided By LAW OFFICES OF JASON GLASGOW November 03, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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