Severe Cyclone Murasu Hits South Andhra Pradesh Coast Near Ongole

Cyclone Murasu Makes Landfall in Andhra Pradesh

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): The landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is continuing along the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimating that the process will continue for another two hours. In its latest update, the IMD said a major part of the cyclone's wall cloud had entered land, and its eye was entering the coast. The landfall point is between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. The weather department estimated gale winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, along and off the coast during landfall. Similar wind speeds are likely to prevail until morning.

The IMD has also forecast a storm surge of around 1.0-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which is likely to inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh until the morning of November 3. The maximum peak surge is expected over Bapatla, as well as the Krishna and Prakasam districts, before gradually decreasing, it said. Heavy spells of rainfall are likely along the south coast of Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours, according to the IMD. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall accompanied by very strong winds has been reported in the Kothapatnam Beach area of Ongole amid the impact of Cyclone Murasu. Strong winds are lashing the coastal region.

Government Preparedness and Response

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure there is no loss of life as Cyclone Murasu approaches the state's coast, with the storm expected to make landfall near Kothapatnam, close to Ongole. During another teleconference with officials to review the administration's preparedness across cyclone-affected districts, Naidu was informed that the cyclone was likely to make landfall in the early hours of Tuesday, with wind speeds expected to reach 100–110 kmph.

The Chief Minister enquired about the intensity of rainfall and winds in Nellore, Prakasam and the Kothapatnam coastal area. Officials informed him that light drizzle was being reported in Nellore, while moderate rainfall was recorded in Ongole and light drizzle near Kothapatnam. Naidu directed officials to ensure that people in areas likely to be severely affected by the cyclone do not venture outdoors until the storm crosses the coast. He stressed that preventing loss of life must remain the administration's top priority. He instructed staff at Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward offices to ensure that cyclone-related information reaches people at the grassroots level.

Measures to Minimize Damages

Referring to the loss of lives during Cyclone Arnab despite precautionary measures, he said such incidents should not be repeated during Murasu. The Chief Minister also directed officials to take all necessary steps to minimise damage to property and prevent breaches in canals and irrigation tanks. Although wind speeds were expected to be lower than during Cyclone Arnab, he asked electricity department staff to remain on high alert and ensure immediate restoration in case of damaged power poles or supply disruptions. (ANI)

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