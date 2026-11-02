When AI Runs Out Of Earth, Where Does It Go? A New Free Presentation Has The Answer.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Some companies are betting on the ocean. James Altucher says Musk is betting on orbit, and on the one supplier that would keep it all connected.

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First, AI took over the desert. Giant data centers went up on cheap, empty land. Now one company wants to push them out to sea.

Aikido Technologies is developing a concept that pairs floating data centers with offshore wind power. Power, cooling and computing all sit in one place, out on the water. No crowded grid required.

It sounds wild. But in a new free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher says Elon Musk is chasing an even stranger address.“The future of AI isn't on Earth anymore,” Altucher says.“It's in orbit.”

The Cloud Is Running Out of Room

AI feels weightless when it answers a question on your screen. It isn't.

Behind every answer is a building full of machines. Those buildings need land, power hookups, cooling and permits. And they need neighbors willing to live next to them. More and more towns are saying no.

Putting servers offshore could change part of that math. A floating platform can sit next to wind turbines and use seawater to help keep machines cool.

It also brings new problems. Salt. Storms. Repairs in open water. The offshore idea is still just a concept. But it shows how far companies will now go to find AI a home.

From the Ocean to Orbit

Ocean platforms and space data centers are very different bets. But they break the same old rule: that a data center has to be a building on land.

Musk, Altucher says, has already moved past that rule. “He's not building on Earth anymore,” Altucher says.“He's completely given up on that.”

Altucher points to a SpaceX filing with the FCC that lays out plans for one million AI data center satellites, all powered by the sun.

The appeal is easy to see. Sunlight above the weather. No land to buy. No town council to fight. And a launch company that already puts satellites into orbit week after week.

The hurdles are just as real: radiation, reliability, cost and getting data back down to the ground. Most people will doubt it at first. Altucher expects that.“Elon sees possibilities the rest of us are trained to call impossible,” he says.

Why AI Keeps Leaving Home

Altucher's view of the power problem is blunt. “Our traditional powerplants can't generate enough energy to power AI to [its] full potential,” he says.

That's why companies keep looking past ordinary data centers. First the desert. Then the ocean. And if Altucher is right, orbit.

A New Address Needs a New Connection

Wherever the computers end up, at sea or circling the planet, they still have to talk. Computing only matters if the results reach people and other machines.

That's the part of Musk's plan Altucher says most people miss. He compares Musk's AI chips to a brain, and the system that moves their data to a nervous system.“Elon built the brain,” he says.“But he did not build the nervous system.”

That nervous system, Altucher says, is“the thing that links everything together in Elon's plan.” And he believes one small outside supplier helps provide it.

The address keeps changing. The need to connect everything doesn't.

About This Presentation

In a free presentation, James Altucher explains why AI is outgrowing the places we've built it so far. He walks through the SpaceX filing behind Elon Musk's plan to take computing into orbit, and names the small supplier he believes keeps the whole network connected. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

Before AI was a buzzword, James Altucher was building AI trading algorithms of his own. He went on to manage hedge funds and raise more than $100 million for a venture capital firm. Along the way, he worked with some of the most famous hedge fund managers on Wall Street. Viewers may know him from CNBC or Fox Business.

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