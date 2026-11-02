Arius Technology Appoints Patrick Bruce-Lockhart As CEO To Scale Global Cultural Preservation AI-Driven Art Digitization

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Arius Technology Appoints Patrick Bruce-Lockhart as CEO to Scale Global Cultural Preservation and AI-Driven Art Digitization

- Marco Antonio Soriano, CEO in Europe Arius Tech

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Arius Technology Appoints Patrick Bruce-Lockhart as CEO to Scale Global Cultural Preservation and AI-Driven Art Digitization

Following landmark collaborations with UNESCO, ABB, and the Arctic World Archive, Bruce-Lockhart steps in to commercialize the Moneta platform and unlock new digital markets for physical masterpieces.

VANCOUVER, BC - Arius Technology, creator of the world's most advanced ultra-high-resolution 3D optical scanning systems, today announced the appointment of Patrick Bruce-Lockhart as Chief Executive Officer. Bruce-Lockhart succeeds co-founder Paul Lindahl, who transitions to an active role on the Board of Directors to guide long-term technical innovation.

Under Lindahl's foundational leadership, Arius established the global benchmark for fine art digitization through the creation of the Art Digital Master File (ADMFTM). The leadership transition marks a pivotal shift from R&D dominance to rapid global commercialization. Following the launch of its Moneta platform and a milestone collaboration with UNESCO, Arius is now scaling a worldwide ecosystem dedicated to protecting, preserving, and monetizing cultural heritage.

Bruce-Lockhart steps into the CEO role after playing an instrumental part in Arius's recent international expansion. Alongside European Head Marco Antonio Soriano, whom he recruited to the firm, Bruce-Lockhart architected strategic alliances with UNESCO, ABB, and the Arctic World Archive (AWA)-building an unprecedented global infrastructure to safeguard historic cultural assets for future generations.

"Paul's vision established an uncompromising technology stack that set the industry standard," said Patrick Robinson, Chairman of the Board. "As we shift toward rapid commercial scale, Patrick Bruce-Lockhart is the exact leader needed to take the helm. His proven ability to commercialize deep IP, scale complex data operations, and rally world-class partners makes him exceptionally qualified to lead Arius's next chapter."

Key Drivers of Arius's Next Growth Phase:

Global Preservation Infrastructure: Expanding the Moneta platform alongside UNESCO, ABB, and AWA to safeguard at-risk cultural heritage worldwide.

Art as Content & Tokenization: Transforming illiquid physical masterpieces into secure, tokenized digital assets, unlocking new commercial revenue streams for museums, collectors, and digital audiences.

Next-Gen AI Training (ArtiamTM AI): Leveraging Arius's proprietary ability to capture simultaneous color and geometry to 10 microns with zero parallax-generating over one billion data points per square meter to train ArtiamTM AI and expand into industrial applications beyond fine art.

"Arius stands at an extraordinary inflection point," said Patrick Bruce-Lockhart, CEO of Arius Technology. "With the launch of Moneta, we are scaling a global data infrastructure that both protects humanity's cultural heritage and transforms illiquid physical masterpieces into high-value digital content. Because our scanners capture geometry and color down to 10 microns-generating over a billion data points per square meter-we are also pioneering secure asset tokenization and training our ArtiamTM AI in ways that completely redefine what is possible within and beyond the art world."

"Patrick's strategic clarity and vision for the future of 'Art as Content' make him the ideal leader to drive Arius forward," added Co-founder and Director Paul Lindahl. "Working alongside Marco Antonio Soriano to bring our UNESCO collaboration to fruition proved his unique ability to connect deep technology with mission-critical global impact. We are exceptionally well-positioned for Patrick to expand our international footprint at an unprecedented scale."

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