Magicbody Details Four Programs Held Monthly: Training That Continues After Pilates Instructor Certification

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Graduates keep learning every month through Refresher Training, the Employment Boot Camp, the Real-World Teaching Program and Student Group Classes

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MagicBody (International Rehabilitation Pilates Association Co., Ltd.) has laid out how it runs four follow-up training programs for graduates of its regular course. The programs are Refresher Training, the Employment Boot Camp, the Real-World Teaching Program and Student Group Classes, and all of them are held every month.

MagicBody said that learning does not end even after graduates earn their certification and find a job, and that new concerns and difficulties come up once they start working as instructors. The company added that it offers various forms of support to help graduates work through those concerns. The four programs covered in this announcement fall under the training side of that support.

Refresher Training on a New Topic Each Month

MagicBody sees being a Pilates instructor as a job that calls for ongoing study, and it holds Refresher Training on a new topic each month so that graduates can return to learning. Sessions cover material instructors can apply in the field, such as rehabilitation exercise, anatomy, rehabilitation for specific parts of the body, class planning and creating the content they need for their work. The topic of the September 2026 session was pelvic assessment and corrective exercise. Graduates who complete a session are issued a certificate of completion.

The Employment Boot Camp for Restarting a Job Search

According to MagicBody, the regular course also includes an employment program, but graduates who delay their search for work by a few months because of a current job or personal commitments may forget what they learned or find it hard to get hired when they do start. The Employment Boot Camp is a program in which graduates who have not yet found work once again prepare their application documents and get ready for interviews, and practice their teaching.

The Real-World Teaching Program for Leading a Class

In the Real-World Teaching Program, novice instructors who have taught few classes can build experience by planning their own class and teaching it to an actual learner. Participants receive a certificate of teaching experience, which MagicBody issues based on their involvement in the program and their teaching activities.

MagicBody created this program, it said, to make up for a lack of real-world experience, which it sees as a major hurdle for people preparing for their first job as an instructor. In September 2026, MagicBody ran the program as 50-minute one-on-one lessons, each taught by a graduate on the Reformer or the Cadillac.

Student Group Classes Taught by Different Instructors

In Student Group Classes, graduates are taught by several different instructors. Where the Real-World Teaching Program gives them the chance to teach, the group classes put them in the learner's position.

As participants learn exercises, they can observe the flow of the class and the teaching methods, and can also get a direct feel for how a class is sequenced, how instructors cue and how one exercise leads into the next.

Participants, Fees and Conditions

The four programs are for MagicBody graduates, and there is no participation fee. MagicBody announces the schedules in a graduate-only chat room and on its official Naver Cafe forum. How to apply and the conditions for taking part are set out in its calls for participants.

The Employment Boot Camp is open to graduates who have completed the regular course and have first taken the employment lectures on MagicBody Academy, its online learning platform. Detailed conditions, such as the time since completion or an applicant's current job situation, are set session by session.

MagicBody on the Direction of Its Training

In MagicBody's view, training should not end with certification but should let people keep learning, practicing and growing after they earn it, and the company said it is building a training environment that makes this possible. Graduates come back to MagicBody to attend Refresher Training, join the group classes, practice real-world teaching or get ready to look for work, it added.

About MagicBody

MagicBody is a specialist rehabilitation Pilates instructor training brand operated by the International Rehabilitation Pilates Association Co., Ltd. Founded in 2012 and led by chief executive Jaemin Seo, it has trained 6,438 instructors over 14 years and has built up instructor-training records across that period. It runs an 11-week, 55-hour in-person regular course priced at 1.95 million won, excluding VAT, and issues the registered private qualification "Pilates Instructor" (registration No. 2017-003943, managed by the International Rehabilitation Pilates Association). The refund policy, completion requirements and course schedule are on the official MagicBody website ( ).

Hyeongu Cho

MagicBody (International Rehabilitation Pilates Association

+ +82-2-2672-2240

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MagicBody Details Four Programs Held Monthly: Training That Continues After Pilates Instructor Certification News Provided By International Rehabilitation Pilates Association (MagicBody) November 03, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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