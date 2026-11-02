Louis Garoz-Ferguson's Kadenwood Group Advised Doosan Gridtech On A Carve-Out Sale

Sell-side mandate took the business to financial sponsors, infrastructure investors and strategic buyers.

- Steve Levy, CEO, Doosan GridTechVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deal team led by MD Ruben Schwagermann Kadenwood Group advised Doosan GridTech as sell-side advisor on the sale of the company, engaged in November 2025. Doosan GridTech develops the software and controls that run grid-scale battery storage plants within Doosan Enerbility, part of Korea's Doosan Group.Kadenwood Group rebuilt the marketing materials, launched in early December 2025, ran meetings through 2026 with financial sponsors, infrastructure investors and strategic buyers, and kept the process moving while the company worked through legacy long-term contracts. When an early front-runner stepped back, it brought forward the strategic buyer that CEO Steve Levy calls "a perfect match". Harlan Ryker, managing partner and chief operating officer, advised on the engagement.Steve Levy, CEO, Doosan GridTech, said: "I wanted a firm that would partner with us, not just come in and do spreadsheets, and I haven't been disappointed. The difficulty we presented, you never shirked away from. In fact, you got very creative. We had a very strong close coming with one group, and when it went south, you didn't get down. The companies you brought to the table met all of our expectations, and you brought the right one to the dance, so to speak: a perfect match. There's nobody more responsive than Ruben (Schwagermann). I've said it many times: I don't know when he sleeps, and the groups you brought to us say the same thing. What that built up was trust, and a hell of a lot of respect. I saw great results, and I told our chairman he ought to look at these guys."The Doosan GridTech case study is published at ; more on the firm is at .About Kadenwood GroupKadenwood Group is an independent investment group and advisory firm founded by Louis Garoz-Ferguson, its managing partner, with offices in Vancouver (885 West Georgia Street, 20th Floor) and New York (745 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor). Ruben Schwagermann is its senior managing director. It invests directly in privately held businesses, control and significant minority, deal by deal, and advises founders, families and sponsors across sell-side M&A, debt and equity capital. Kadenwood Group is the trading name of 1438076 B.C. Ltd. (British Columbia, BC1438076, incorporated 8 September 2023) and Kadenwood Group LLC (Wyoming). Securities transactions are conducted through Enclave Capital LLC in the United States (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, CRD No. 22732) and through Parvis Investment Services Inc., a registered exempt market dealer, in Canada. Contact: +1 (778) 200-3398 (Vancouver), +1 (646) 224-6922 (New York).

Louis Garoz-Ferguson

Kadenwood Group

+1 778-200-3398

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Louis Garoz-Ferguson's Kadenwood Group Advised Doosan GridTech on a Carve-Out Sale News Provided By Kadenwood Group November 03, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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