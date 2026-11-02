Circlemakers Expands Advisory Services To Help Family Businesses Close The Succession Planning Gap

Todd Garretson, Founder CircleMakers, LLC

Free webinars, workshops and advisory support help family business owners prepare new leaders, align ownership decisions and protect their family relationships.

- Todd GarretsonGREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CircleMakers today announced expanded family business advisory services and a free, six-month webinar series to help owners close the gap between knowing succession matters and having a practical plan in place.An estimated 40% of family businesses are undergoing, or will undergo, a leadership succession within the next 10 years. Despite this, only about half have thorough, well-developed succession plans, and just 37% are highly confident that the next generation is prepared to lead.The expanded offering brings together practical education, facilitated workshops and ongoing advisory support to help families prepare future leaders, clarify ownership roles and decision-making authority, and protect family relationships through a generational transition.“A succession plan needs to address more than the transfer of ownership,” said Todd Garretson, founder of CircleMakers.“Families also need clarity about who will lead, how decisions will be made and what the next generation needs to succeed. Our work helps them turn those questions into decisions and a practical path forward.”Families navigating succession face interconnected decisions: how ownership and leadership will evolve, what responsibilities the next generation will assume and how the current generation will remain involved.CircleMakers' expanded services give families several ways to begin that work:Free live webinars, November 2026 through April 2027. Six 60-minute sessions address ownership transition and management succession, strategy and culture, building multi-generational businesses, leadership teams, next-generation development and family business boards. Each session is designed to help participants develop a one-page action plan.Workshops, retreats and offsites. Customized, in-person sessions help owners, families and executives address difficult questions, align priorities and make decisions about the future.Ongoing advisory support and coaching. Customized support addresses succession and ownership transfer, next-generation development, governance, strategic growth and family communication.The Family Constitution. A collaborative process helps families turn unspoken assumptions into shared agreements about values, ownership, governance, decision-making and succession.For owners asking“Where do we begin?”, CircleMakers' succession resource hub offers a seven-phase blueprint and a ten-point readiness self-assessment to help families identify gaps and prioritize their next steps.Owners, next-generation leaders and executives can access those resources and find upcoming webinars at circlemakers/family-business-succession.CircleMakers is a Georgia-based family business advisory firm helping owners, families and leadership teams build multi-generational enterprises. The firm has served more than 200 family and privately held businesses representing more than $20 billion in combined enterprise value. Bringing an owner-operator perspective and a family-first approach, CircleMakers supports succession, family governance, leadership development, strategic growth and the difficult conversations that shape a family's future. The firm serves businesses across the Southeast and North America. Learn more at circlemakers.

Todd Garretson

CircleMakers, LLC

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CircleMakers Expands Advisory Services to Help Family Businesses Close the Succession Planning Gap News Provided By CircleMakers, LLC November 03, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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