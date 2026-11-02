Brazil And Spain Crowned Best In Political Communication At The Napolitan Victory Awards 2026

Brasil84 Comunicação received the highest honor of the night - Campaign of the Year - for Câmara na Rua, the first campaign from the city of Betim, Brazil, to claim the Napolitan Victory Awards' most prestigious recognition.

Aleix Sanmartín makes history as three-time Consultant of the Year at the 2026 Napolitan Victory Awards

The Napolitan Victory Award trophy at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C. - home of the annual ceremony honoring the best in global political communication.

The Washington Academy of Political Arts & Sciences® recognized winners from more than 20 countries across 107 categories at its XV Anniversary Gala.

- Mauricio Jaitt, President, Washington Academy of Political Arts & Sciences®WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Napolitan Victory Awards - called by hundreds of international media outlets“The Oscars of Politics” - crowned Brazil and Spain as the top honorees of its 2026 edition at the XV Anniversary Gala in Washington, D.C. The event brought together professionals from 26 countries.Campaign of the Year, the night's highest honor, was awarded to Câmara na Rua, a campaign developed for the Municipal Council of Betim, Brazil, by the team at Brasil84: Fabrício Menezes, Ana Ottoni, Caesar Turbuck, and Márcio Almeida. The award marks the first time a campaign from the city of Betim has claimed the most prestigious honor in the Napolitan Victory Awards, cementing Brazil's standing as one of the leading countries in political communication on the global stage.Consultant of the Year went to Aleix Sanmartín for his work on María Guardiola's campaign for the Presidency of the Junta de Extremadura (Partido Popular, Spain). With this recognition, Sanmartín makes history as the only professional ever to win Consultant of the Year three times at the Napolitan Victory Awards.“This edition reflects the extraordinary talent and dedication of political communication professionals across the globe. A Napolitan is more than a trophy - it is a mark of professional excellence recognized by peers.” - Mauricio Jaitt, President, Washington Academy of Political Arts & SciencesIn celebration of 15 years of creativity in political communication, the XV Anniversary Best Audiovisual Piece award went to Fábula de fuego, produced for the Government of the Province of Córdoba, Argentina - an emotionally powerful spot that captures the dangers of wildfires and the human cost of environmental destruction. The same category recognized a second winner through popular vote: Final feliz, from São Bernardo, Brazil, by Juarez Guedes - a testament to Brazil's remarkable presence throughout the evening.The gala also marked the formal induction of Nancy Bocskor as Ambassador for Political Leadership & Training of the Washington Academy of Political Arts & Sciences. Bocskor, a veteran of Capitol Hill and decades of international political leadership training, delivered the keynote address.“Politics may open doors, but trusted relationships are what allow us to walk through them - and what sustain us once we do.” - Nancy Bocskor, Ambassador for Political Leadership & Training, Washington Academy of Political Arts & Sciences2026 TOP HONORS WINNERSCampaign of the Year: CÂMARA NA RUAMunicipal Council of Betim, BrazilBrasil84 Comunicação: Fabrício Menezes (Strategy & Planning), Ana Ottoni (Account Executive), Caesar Turbuck (Creative Director), Márcio Almeida (Creative Director)Consultant of the Year: ALEIX SANMARTÍNMaría Guardiola / Partido Popular, Extremadura, SpainStrategist of the Year: MARIO PADRÓN ESTRADABancada del pueblo, MexicoConsulting Firm of the Year: HEURÍSTICA COMUNICACIÓNIván Silva Yanome, CEO - MexicoElectoral Campaign of the Year: COTOPAXI ES TERRITORIO ADNPartido ADN, EcuadorArley Dario Bastidas-Bilbao (General Strategist), Politólogos Digitales (Digital Strategy), Ana Belén Marín (Campaign Director)Government Campaign of the Year: A MAIOR MUDANÇA DA HISTÓRIA DE SÃO PAULOCDHU, BrazilJorge Gerez (CEO), Albérico Bini and Rafael Coradine (Creative Team)Digital & Technology Campaign of the Year: TERRITORIOSenator Olga Patricia Sosa Ruiz (Morena), MexicoAlvaro Jesus Balderas Lopez (CEO), Erik Nájera Ruiz (CTO), Solid MediaAudiovisual Campaign of the Year: 3ER INFORME DE GOBIERNOJulio Menchaca, MexicoElena Fernández, Smartia GroupSpot of the Year: TRAIGO EL AZULJulio Roberto Salazar Perdomo, Partido Conservador, ColombiaSebastián Díaz (General Strategist & Creative Director), Santiago Barrios (Editing & Montage), Miguel Angel (Animation), Michael Sánchez (Production), Sebastián Campos (Drone Operator), Politicarte Digital (Audiovisual Production)XV Anniversary Best Audiovisual Piece: FÁBULA DE FUEGOGovernment of the Province of Córdoba, ArgentinaJPG Grupo de ComunicaciónXV Anniversary Best Audiovisual Piece - Popular Vote: FINAL FELIZSão Bernardo, BrazilJuarez Guedes (General Strategist), Bruno Guedes (Campaign Director)ABOUT THE NAPOLITAN VICTORY AWARDSThe Napolitan Victory Awards are presented annually by The Washington Academy ofPolitical Arts & Sciences(WAPAS) in recognition of excellence in politicalcommunication worldwide. Named in honor of legendary political consultant Joe Napolitan,the awards have recognized campaigns and professionals from more than 30 countriesacross 15 editions. The annual gala is held in Washington, D.C.The complete list of winners across all 107 categories is available at napolitans.

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Fábula de fuego - XV Anniversary Best Audiovisual Piece, Napolitan Victory Awards 2026

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Brazil and Spain Crowned Best in Political Communication at the Napolitan Victory Awards 2026 News Provided By MPR Group November 03, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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