The Reframetm Launches To Help Consumer Brands Turn Women's Economic Power Into Growth

The ReFrame: The Business of HER, Founder & CEO Frances Dillard

Founded by brand executive Frances Dillard, who brings more than 25 years of marketing, innovation and general management experience to the business of women.

- Frances DillardCARMEL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ReFrame TM, a strategic growth consultancy dedicated to the business of women, today announced its launch. Founder and CEO Frances Dillard brings more than 25 years of global executive experience, having led the decisions that shape what women and families want, buy, love and bring home across food, lifestyle, entertainment, family care and technology. The ReFrame puts that operating experience to work for consumer brands, helping them see where and how women's economic power is moving and turn it into long-term, profitable growth.Women move the economy, and their purchasing power is still growing. In its 2024 report, NielsenIQ estimated that women controlled $31.8 trillion in worldwide spending and projected they would control 75% of discretionary spending within five years.The ReFrame sees the female consumer across every category and every stage of her life, bringing clients the patterns, expectations and shifts she carries from one part of her life to another. That cross-category perspective can reveal opportunities that are hard to see from inside a single industry.Dillard's executive experience spans marketing, general management, product innovation, brand building and corporate communications at Driscoll's, Disney Consumer Products, Mattel, LeapFrog, The Learning Company, PlayFirst and ABC's Good Morning America. Her category experience includes food, toys, infant and preschool products, apparel, home, educational software, gaming and media. She also serves on the advisory boards of Mezzetta and Quadrant4 AI.“My career has been defined by driving enterprise firsts: carving out new market spaces, optimizing product innovation pipelines, building differentiated brand positioning and executing go-to-market strategies with the confidence to test, learn and move fast,” said Dillard.The ReFrame helps leadership teams find new sources of growth, sharpen innovation priorities, reposition brands, strengthen commerce and align around a shared growth agenda, through executive workshops, strategic engagements, fractional chief marketing officer (CMO) leadership and ongoing advisory relationships.About The ReFrameThe ReFrame is a strategic growth consultancy dedicated to the business of women as the economic force reshaping consumer markets. It helps consumer brands in food, health, family care, retail, media, technology and home build growth across market insight, product innovation, brand positioning, commerce and corporate reputation. Founded by Frances Dillard, The ReFrame is based in Carmel, California. Learn more at .See her differently. Grow accordingly.

Frances Dillard

The ReFrame

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The ReFrameTM Launches to Help Consumer Brands Turn Women's Economic Power Into Growth News Provided By The ReFrame November 03, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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