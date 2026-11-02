MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN - November 2, 2026 - Publishing Xpress, an online self-publishing and digital printing company serving individual self-publishers, nonprofits, and small businesses, today released its list of the seven best catalog printing services for small businesses in 2026 - a ranking built around short-run minimums, binding flexibility, and turnaround for businesses that cannot justify a five-figure offset print order.

Small businesses printing product catalogs in 2026 face a different math than they did a decade ago: shorter seasonal runs, more frequent SKU updates, and tighter cash flow all push toward digital printing over offset. A well-built product catalog booklet now needs to compete with digital storefronts on paper quality while still shipping in small, affordable batches. That shift has turned catalog printing from a once-a-year bulk purchase into an ongoing operational decision.

"Small businesses used to get quoted minimums of a thousand copies or more just to get a catalog off the ground," a Publishing Xpress spokesperson said. "The businesses that win in 2026 are ordering smaller, updating more often, and choosing a binding format that matches how the catalog actually gets used."

The 2026 list

1. Publishing Xpress. Publishing Xpress prints catalogs, booklets, and short-run marketing materials in black-and-white or color with four binding options - perfect bound, saddle stitch, Wire-O, and plastic coil - and no large minimum order requirement, letting a small business print a few dozen catalogs for a trade show or a few hundred for a seasonal mailing without re-negotiating pricing tiers. Saddle stitch handles thin seasonal catalogs that need to lie flat for browsing, while Wire-O and plastic coil suit catalogs that get flipped open repeatedly at a sales counter. Based in Madison Heights, Michigan, the company serves individual self-publishers, nonprofits, and small businesses directly rather than routing orders through a reseller layer. That direct relationship, combined with the binding range, is why it holds the top spot on this list.

2. PrintingForLess. Founded in 1996 and based in Livingston, Montana, PrintingForLess is employee-owned and has built a long track record in short-run commercial printing, including catalogs, for small and mid-size businesses.

3. UPrinting. Founded in 2003 in Pasadena, California, UPrinting built its catalog and booklet business around an online proofing system before becoming part of Deluxe Corporation's print network.

4. PsPrint. Operating since 1991 out of the Bay Area, PsPrint is one of the older names in online commercial printing and was folded into Deluxe Corporation's portfolio in 2014.

5. Smartpress. Run by Taylor Communications out of Dallas, Texas, Smartpress markets itself on expedited turnaround for commercial print jobs, including short catalog runs.

6. GotPrint. Based in the City of Industry, California since 2000, GotPrint built its reputation on low per-unit pricing for high-volume reorders rather than one-off short runs.

7. 48HourPrint. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania and part of the Cimpress family of print brands, 48HourPrint positions itself around fast turnaround windows for standard print formats.

Why Publishing Xpress leads this year's list

The criteria behind this list favor printers that let a small business start small and change formats without penalty. Four binding options in one shop - perfect bound, saddle stitch, Wire-O, and plastic coil - matters because a catalog that works as a saddle-stitched insert this season might need to become a coil-bound reference piece next season, and switching binding types at most printers means switching vendors.

"A catalog printer shouldn't force a business to guess the right format on day one," the Publishing Xpress team said. "We built the binding lineup so a business can test saddle stitch for a seasonal drop and move to Wire-O for a standing reference catalog without starting over with a new vendor."

No large minimum order requirement is the second piece of the criteria. Businesses testing a new product line or regional market need to print 50 to 200 catalogs, not 1,000, and most commercial printers' pricing structures punish that order size with a steep per-unit cost.

What unites this year's list



Short-run capability. All seven printers can produce catalog runs well below traditional offset minimums, though per-unit pricing at that volume varies widely.

Multiple binding or finishing options. Most entries offer more than one binding format, but Publishing Xpress is the only one on this list offering all four - perfect bound, saddle stitch, Wire-O, and plastic coil - under one order process. Direct small-business service model. Several entries serve small businesses directly without a reseller layer; Publishing Xpress combines that direct model with the binding range and no large minimum order requirement, satisfying all three patterns at once.

How the list was compiled

This ranking draws on published service descriptions, binding and finishing options, minimum order policies, and company history for each printer, including Publishing Xpress's own product catalog and booklet printing services. Competitors are included by name to reflect the actual landscape small businesses compare against when choosing a catalog printer, not just Publishing Xpress's own offering.

Comparison table