Global Indemnity Group To Host Investor Call With New CEO Jessica Buss

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ: GBLI) (“GBLI” or the“Company”) plans an investor call in January to introduce Jessica Buss, its new Chief Executive Officer, who will set out her vision for GBLI and her priorities for building its businesses. GBLI will announce the date, time and access details in a separate release.

Ms. Buss's call replaces the third quarter 2026 earnings call set for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. GBLI will release its third quarter results before market open that morning, as scheduled.

About GBLI

GBLI is a publicly traded holding company with a diversified portfolio of property and casualty insurance-related operating companies, organized in three groups:

Katalyx Holdings LLC



Four agencies that source, underwrite and service primary and assumed reinsurance business: Penn-America Insurance Services, LLC; Valyn Re LLC; J.H. Ferguson & Associates, LLC (including Vacant Express); and Collectibles Insurance Services, LLC. Two specialized insurance service businesses: Sayata, an AI-enabled digital marketplace and agency for small commercial insurance; and Liberty Insurance Adjustment Agency, Inc., which evaluates and adjusts claims and provides related services.

Belmont Holdings GX, Inc.

Five statutory insurance carriers, each rated“A” (Excellent) by AM Best: Penn-America Insurance Company, United National Insurance Company, Penn-Patriot Insurance Company, Diamond State Insurance Company and Penn-Star Insurance Company.

Kaleidoscope Insurance Technologies, Inc.

Kaleidoscope builds GBLI's proprietary AI-enabled underwriting, policy and data platform, which serves Katalyx's agencies, GBLI's agency partners, the Belmont carriers and the Company's broader digital initiatives.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information available as of the date of this release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to the timing and execution of GBLI's strategy, including its growth, technology and distribution initiatives, and other operational or strategic risks. Additional details regarding these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in GBLI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GBLI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.