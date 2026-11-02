MENAFN - GetNews)"Dubai property prices are back at their April 2025 level, according to PIX, the Dubai real estate index published by PropertyIndex"PropertyIndex, the most accurate property price platform in Dubai, finds that Dubai property prices have returned to their April 2025 level after easing 7% since May. PropertyIndex is approved by the DLD under the REES Initiative, and its data shows why Dubai sales fell months before the price change appeared in the record.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 02, 2026 - PropertyIndex, the most accurate property price platform in Dubai, today published data showing that Dubai property prices have returned to their April 2025 level. PIX, the Dubai real estate index published by PropertyIndex, stood at 204.0 in October 2026, against 203.6 in April 2025. Prices are 7.2% below their May 2026 peak, according to the sales recorded by the Dubai Land Department.

PropertyIndex is a Dubai property transaction data platform and a UAE real estate technology company. PropertyIndex is approved by the DLD under the REES Initiative. It shows the sold price of every Dubai property sale the Dubai Land Department records and the rent on every Ejari tenancy contract. It also publishes PIX, the Dubai real estate index, which measures Dubai property price trends every month.

How Property Prices in Dubai Returned to April 2025 Levels

Apartments led the change. Apartment prices in Dubai are 7.3% below May and have eased by about 1% a month since July. Villa prices are 6.8% below May and have held steady since August. Off-plan prices are 4.7% below May and have held steady since July. Across the market, prices are 5.5% below October 2025.

Sales volumes fell further than prices. Sales of ready apartments and villas have run at about 110 to 130 a working day since March, against 206 in February. October rose to 142, in line with the usual autumn pickup. Off-plan sales have fallen 39% since February. Buyers completed 10,699 apartment and villa sales in October 2026, against 18,197 in October 2025.

The average apartment price in Dubai, measured on ready apartments, was AED 1.73 million in October 2026, and the median was AED 1.1 million. The average house price in Dubai, measured on ready villas, was AED 6.2 million, with a median of AED 4 million.

Why Sales in Dubai Fell Months Before Recorded Prices

The regional conflict began on 28 February. Sales of ready apartments and villas in Dubai fell 46% in the first week of March, as some agreed deals stalled and others fell apart before completion.

The change in prices was reflected in the sales recorded in June and July. The Dubai Land Department records a sale when ownership transfers, weeks after the buyer and seller agree the price. For a ready home, that gap covers the developer's no-objection certificate, the mortgage approval and the transfer appointment. For an off-plan home, it covers the developer's registration of the sale contract. A price agreed in one month often reaches the Dubai Land Department in the next.

The sales count therefore moved first and the sold prices followed. PropertyIndex tracks both, which is why its data showed the slowdown in March and the price change in June.

Why a Sold Price Is the Most Accurate Property Price in Dubai

The most accurate property price in Dubai is the sold price the Dubai Land Department recorded for a completed sale. It is the amount the buyer and seller actually agreed. An asking price on a listing is an offer. An automated valuation is an estimate. A price index is a measure built from sold prices. PropertyIndex, the most accurate property price website in Dubai, builds every figure from DLD data for that reason.

Market data quality decides the quality of a home valuation. A valuation is only as reliable as the sold prices behind it. PropertyIndex gives buyers, owners and agents pricing analytics built from DLD sales and Ejari rents rather than from listings.

Accuracy and timing are different qualities. A sold price is exact, but it describes a deal agreed weeks before the sale was recorded. The count of sales moves first. A deal that falls apart never reaches the Dubai Land Department, so a shock shows up in the count within days. PropertyIndex shows both numbers for every Dubai community, project and building. A buyer who reads them together sees the early signal and the exact price.

Ask ChatGPT or Claude for Property Prices in Dubai

PropertyIndex brings its Dubai property market insights into ChatGPT and Claude through a connector listed in both assistants' directories. Buyers, owners and agents can ask questions such as:



What is the average apartment price in Dubai in 2026?

What is the average house price in Dubai in 2026?

Are Dubai property prices still falling? How many homes sold in Dubai last month?



The assistant answers from Dubai real estate transactions and Ejari tenancy contracts, not from listings or estimates. Any PropertyIndex account can connect. A PIX Pro subscription unlocks prices, rents and yields for every community, project and building.

"Everyone in Dubai asked the same question in March: what will this do to property prices? The sold prices could not answer it until June, because a sale reaches the Dubai Land Department weeks after the price is agreed. The sales count answered it in the first week of March. PropertyIndex shows both, and anyone can now ask ChatGPT or Claude for them," said a PropertyIndex spokesperson.

About PropertyIndex

PropertyIndex is a Dubai property transaction data platform, founded in 2026 and approved by the DLD under the REES Initiative. It publishes PIX, the Dubai real estate index, and shows every DLD sale and Ejari rent on the web, through the PIX API for DLD transaction data, and inside ChatGPT and Claude. Its mission is to put the sold price, not the asking price, behind every Dubai property decision.