Columbus CMM Calibration And Repair Expands Coordinate Measuring Machine Services For Automotive, Defense And Logistics Manufacturers Across Central Ohio

MENAFN - GetNews) Automotive, defense and logistics-sector manufacturers across central Ohio now have access to expanded on-site CMM calibration, CMM repair and gage calibration coverage from a regional provider.

COLUMBUS, OH - November 2, 2026 - Columbus CMM Calibration and Repair (10 N High Street, Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43215, (614) 756-0435) has expanded its coordinate measuring machine calibration schedule across a wider stretch of central Ohio. The added capacity covers CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection for automotive suppliers, defense contractors and logistics-equipment manufacturers that previously waited longer for an out-of-area provider to free up a slot. Growth along the Columbus logistics and distribution corridor, combined with steady defense subcontracting work tied to the region's manufacturing base, has pushed demand for calibration appointments higher than the prior schedule could absorb. The expanded coverage reaches Dublin, Marysville, Newark and Dayton in addition to the Columbus metro area.

Defense contractors operating under AS9100 quality systems treat measurement records as part of the audit trail, and a coordinate measuring machine that drifts out of tolerance is an audit finding waiting to happen, with a failed first-article inspection capable of delaying a contract delivery by weeks. A single lapsed calibration certificate can stall a government deliverable until a replacement calibration is scheduled and documented, which is a cost most subcontractors would rather avoid. Automotive suppliers face the same exposure on stamped and machined components, where inconsistent part acceptance traces back to equipment that hasn't been checked against a certified reference. Logistics-equipment manufacturers feeding the region's distribution corridor carry a comparable risk when dimensional inspection lapses go unnoticed. Shops in Springfield, Lancaster and Zanesville face the same calibration gap as plants closer to downtown Columbus. Regular coordinate measuring machine calibration and repair keeps inspection records defensible.

Service capacity now includes CMM calibration, volumetric compensation and probe calibration on bridge, horizontal-arm and portable-arm machines from Hexagon, Zeiss, FARO and Renishaw, in addition to CMM repair and maintenance, gage calibration for hand gages and fixtures, and CMM programming support for first-article and production part verification. Multi-sensor and scanning-probe heads used for high-volume automotive inspection are calibrated alongside touch-trigger probes, and fixture gages used for daily shop-floor checks can be added to the same visit to cut down on separate service calls. On-site and ship-in scheduling is available for machines too large or too critical to take offline for an extended window. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory under ISO 10360, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion so manufacturers get probe calibration and first-article inspection support that holds up to customer and auditor review.

The expanded schedule also reaches Marion, Mansfield, Chillicothe, Grove City and Lima, extending central Ohio's calibration coverage well beyond the Columbus beltway and into communities that previously fell outside a convenient service radius. Consolidating CMM calibration, repair and gage calibration with one regional provider also simplifies audit preparation for manufacturers running the same quality system across multiple central Ohio locations. Automotive, defense and logistics-sector manufacturers ready to bring an overdue CMM calibration current can schedule a calibration directly, and manufacturers researching a regional provider can view our chamberofcommerce listing for additional background on service coverage.

About the Company

Columbus CMM Calibration and Repair provides coordinate measuring machine calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration, dimensional inspection, probe calibration and CMM programming for automotive, defense and logistics-sector manufacturers across central Ohio and the greater Midwest, including Columbus, Marysville, Springfield, Newark, Mansfield, Chillicothe, Marion, Dublin, Grove City, Lancaster, Lima, Dayton and Zanesville. On-site and ship-in scheduling keeps service convenient and local. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. Located at 10 N High Street, Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43215. Call (614) 756-0435 or visit cmmcalibrationcolumbus.

Contact

Mark, Owner Columbus CMM Calibration and Repair 10 N High Street, Suite 200 Columbus, OH 43215 Phone: (614) 756-0435 Email:... Website: cmmcalibrationcolumbus