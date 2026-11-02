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"B2B Agent's October 2026 Best Cost B2B Funding Awards: 85 providers and 18 funding types compared with fees and warrants included. Rates are estimates, not lender quotes."B2B Agent has launched monthly Best Cost B2B Funding Awards and named 14 category winners for October 2026. These include Founderpath, Bluevine, Fundbox, Ratio, PayPal and American Express. The awards compare 85 lenders, investors and programs across 18 funding types on estimated true annual cost, with fees and warrants included. Winners are chosen by fixed, published rules and cannot be purchased. Full results, the monthly cost report and a free funding check are available at b2bagent. San Francisco, California, United States - November 2, 2026 - B2B Agent, a business funding comparison platform, today announced the October 2026 winners of its Best Cost B2B Funding Awards, which will now be published monthly. Each month, B2B Agent compares 85 lenders, investors and funding programs across 18 funding types on one measure: estimated true annual cost, with fees, warrants and repayment terms included. It then names the providers that come out ahead in each category. Why monthly Business funding terms change frequently. Lenders adjust rates, new programs open, and funding speeds shift with market conditions. An annual ranking can be out of date within weeks. Publishing results each month lets founders and finance teams compare options using the most recent data available, and lets lenders see how their terms compare as the market moves. October 2026 winners For October, B2B Agent named 14 category winners across 9 funding types, including:

Founderpath: lowest rate and fastest funding in revenue-based financing

Bluevine: lowest rate in online lines of credit and term loans

Fundbox: fastest funding in online lines of credit and term loans

Ratio: lowest rate in B2B buy now, pay later and buyer financing

PayPal: fastest funding in embedded and processor capital

American Express: widest reach in corporate cards

Runway Growth Capital: lowest rate in venture debt

SBA Express: fastest funding in SBA and small-business bank loans

eCapital: widest reach in invoice factoring and AR financing EIC Accelerator: highest limit in grants The complete list of all 14 October winners, how each compares with the alternatives in its category, and the criteria behind each award are available at . How winners are chosen The awards follow fixed, published rules:

A funding type needs at least three providers to be eligible.

A provider wins only if it beats every other provider in its funding type. A tie means no award that month.

The Lowest Rate award counts only pricing that the provider published or that was publicly reported, not B2B Agent's estimates. Awards cannot be purchased, and referral fees have no effect on results. Because results are recalculated each month, a provider that wins in one month can lose its category the next if another provider improves its terms. What the October data shows Across the 85 providers tracked in October:

35 providers can fund within a week, while the median provider takes about 30 days.

59 of the 85 options are fully non-dilutive, so businesses can raise capital without giving up equity.

57 providers list no revenue minimum and no requirement for venture capital backing. Ten providers deliver cash in about one day. Estimated costs vary widely, even within a single funding type. A sample:

Funding type Typical annual cost (estimate) Time to cash Embedded and processor capital About 6–17% About 1–3 days Revenue-based financing About 7–18%, plus fees or warrants for some About 1 day–4 weeks Online lines of credit and term loans About 8–60% About 1–2 days Invoice factoring and AR financing About 12–36% About 3–5 days

The full cost report covers all 18 funding types and ranks the lowest-cost options. It is available at .

Check your own numbers

The same comparison behind the awards is available to any business. For example, a business with $800,000 in annual revenue that needs $150,000 in working capital within 14 days narrows the 85 providers to 12 that fit its situation, ranked by estimated true cost. Business owners can run the check with their own numbers, free, at .

“Funding terms move every month, so a once-a-year ranking can mislead the people relying on it,” said Alice Wood, Head of Communications at B2B Agent.“Publishing winners monthly, under rules that can't be bought, gives founders a current and fair way to compare the real cost of capital.”

For lenders

Lenders and funding programs can submit current terms at to be included in the November 2026 results. B2B Agent's November 2026 winners will be announced in early December.

B2B Agent's rates and rankings are estimates for informational purposes and do not constitute financial advice or an offer of credit.

About B2B Agent

B2B Agent is a San Francisco-based business funding comparison platform that uses AI agents to help companies find the lowest-cost funding they qualify for. The platform tracks 85 lenders, investors and funding programs across 18 funding types, ranks options by estimated true annual cost including fees, warrants and repayment terms, and publishes the monthly Best Cost B2B Funding Awards. Its mission is to make the cost of business capital transparent, so founders and finance teams can choose funding on full, comparable terms.