Hackershub Announces Planned U.S. Cybersecurity Expansion For Q1 2027

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dutch cybersecurity firm builds on more than 2,500 security engagements, expands U.S. partnerships, and offers 20 complimentary penetration tests to qualifying American companies."HackersHub, a Netherlands-based cybersecurity firm with over 2,500 engagements since 2015, plans to expand its U.S. penetration testing operations in Q1 2027 through local partnerships and an introductory assessment program.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - November 2, 2026 - HackersHub, an established European cybersecurity company specializing in penetration testing, ethical hacking, and offensive security, today announced plans for a full-scale entry into the United States cybersecurity market during the first quarter of 2027.

Founded in the Netherlands in 2015, HackersHub has completed more than 2,500 cybersecurity engagements, helping organizations identify critical security vulnerabilities, strengthen their defenses, and protect sensitive business information.

The company is already servicing American clients through its Netherlands-based operations and local U.S. partners. Its planned Q1 2027 expansion will build on that existing presence, making its enterprise-grade cybersecurity services more accessible to businesses throughout the United States.

Enterprise-Grade Cybersecurity at Approximately 40% Below U.S. Market Pricing

HackersHub enters the American cybersecurity market with a straightforward proposition: provide high-quality, human-led penetration testing services at approximately 40% less than the cost of comparable U.S. cybersecurity providers.

Unlike security companies that rely primarily on automated vulnerability scans, HackersHub combines experienced ethical hackers, certified penetration testing specialists, and AI-assisted security testing techniques to identify real-world vulnerabilities that automated tools alone may overlook.

"American businesses should not have to choose between world-class cybersecurity expertise and affordable penetration testing," said a HackersHub spokesperson. "Our model combines experienced ethical hackers, advanced technology, and efficient European operations to deliver sophisticated cybersecurity assessments at significantly more competitive prices. We want to make high-quality penetration testing accessible to more U.S. organizations."

HackersHub provides comprehensive cybersecurity and penetration testing services, including:

Web application penetration testing - Identifying security vulnerabilities in websites, SaaS platforms, and web applications.

Network penetration testing - Testing internal and external network infrastructure against realistic cyberattacks.

API security testing - Identifying vulnerabilities in APIs, integrations, and connected software systems.

Cloud penetration testing - Assessing security risks in cloud environments and infrastructure.

AI penetration testing - Assessing security weaknesses in AI applications, LLM systems, and autonomous agents.

Red team operations - Simulating sophisticated attacks to evaluate organizational cyber defenses.

Vulnerability assessments and security consulting - Helping businesses identify, prioritize, and remediate cybersecurity risks.

Learn more about HackersHub's penetration testing services at and AI penetration testing at .

20 Free Penetration Tests Available to Qualifying U.S. Companies

To introduce its cybersecurity services to additional American businesses, HackersHub is currently offering 20 complimentary penetration testing engagements to qualifying U.S. companies.

The limited initiative allows eligible businesses to experience HackersHub's cybersecurity testing capabilities firsthand, assess potential vulnerabilities, and compare the company's technical expertise with their existing cybersecurity providers.

Organizations already working with an established penetration testing company are also encouraged to explore a head-to-head benchmark, enabling them to compare testing quality, vulnerability discovery, reporting, and commercial value.

The complimentary cybersecurity assessment program is subject to eligibility, agreed scope, and availability.

Building on a Decade of International Cybersecurity Experience

With more than ten years of experience, HackersHub has developed a flexible model combining an internal team of offensive security specialists with a network of vetted cybersecurity professionals.

Its international customer experience spans organizations operating in financial services, technology, healthcare, energy, and other security-sensitive industries.

"HackersHub is the best cybersecurity company we have ever engaged with. Their technical expertise, attention to detail, and ability to uncover meaningful security vulnerabilities have been exceptional." - Chief Information Security Officer, Enterprise Client (identity withheld)

"We have worked with multiple penetration testing providers over the years. HackersHub delivered the technical depth and actionable findings we expect from a top-tier cybersecurity partner, with a level of efficiency and value that was genuinely impressive." - Chief Information Security Officer, International Technology Company (identity withheld)

Preparing for Full U.S. Market Entry in 2027

HackersHub's planned first-quarter 2027 U.S. market entry represents the next stage in the company's international growth strategy.

The company intends to expand its American customer base, deepen relationships with local cybersecurity partners, and introduce more organizations to its combination of human-led ethical hacking, advanced security testing, and cost-efficient delivery.

The U.S. expansion will initially focus on organizations seeking professional penetration testing services, including SaaS companies, financial technology providers, healthcare technology businesses, and enterprises managing complex digital infrastructure.

"Cybersecurity threats are becoming more sophisticated, but that should not mean security testing needs to become prohibitively expensive," added the HackersHub spokesperson. "Our objective is to give U.S. organizations access to highly experienced cybersecurity professionals, transparent reporting, and competitive pricing without compromising the quality of their security assessments."

About HackersHub

HackersHub is a Netherlands-based cybersecurity and penetration testing company founded in 2015. With more than 2,500 completed engagements, HackersHub specializes in offensive security, ethical hacking, penetration testing, red teaming, application security, cloud security, and vulnerability management.

Combining certified cybersecurity professionals with advanced testing methodologies, HackersHub helps organizations identify exploitable vulnerabilities and strengthen their security posture.

The company currently serves international customers, including U.S. businesses, and is planning an expanded United States market presence in Q1 2027.

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