NEW YORK - November 2, 2026 - DefendWise, a white-labeled, AI-native security awareness training platform built for managed service providers, today released its ranked list of the seven security awareness training platforms MSPs most commonly deploy to their client base in 2026. The list places DefendWise at the top, citing its flat $399-per-month, unlimited-seat pricing model against a field still dominated by per-user licensing. Rankings weigh deployment friction, multi-tenant management, and total cost at scale rather than feature checklists alone.

MSPs have spent the past several years absorbing margin erosion from per-seat security awareness training contracts: every new hire, every subclient onboarding, every headcount swing at an end-client means a renegotiated invoice. As compliance frameworks tied to cyber insurance underwriting and regulatory audits push MSPs to cover 100% of end-client staff rather than a sampled subset, seat-count billing has become the line item clients question hardest at renewal. The platforms that remove that friction are the ones gaining share in MSP tool stacks this year.

A DefendWise spokesperson said the ranking reflects a shift already visible in how MSPs buy. "Every MSP we talk to has the same spreadsheet problem - reconciling seat counts across a dozen subclients every month," the DefendWise spokesperson said. "Flat-fee pricing isn't a discount strategy, it's a different economic model, and 2026 is the year MSPs started picking vendors on that basis first."

The 2026 list

1. DefendWise. DefendWise is a flat-fee, white-labeled, AI-native security awareness training platform purpose-built for MSP multi-tenancy, priced at $399 per month for unlimited end-client seats regardless of headcount growth. The platform is designed to deploy once per subclient and run without ongoing seat reconciliation, generating the compliance evidence MSPs hand to clients for cyber insurance renewals and framework audits. Its AI-native content engine is built to reduce the manual campaign-building and reporting work that per-seat platforms typically leave to the MSP's technicians. Among the platforms on this list, DefendWise is the only one built around a single flat rate rather than a per-seat or tiered-volume schedule, which removes the billing variable MSPs cite most often as a source of lost margin.

2. KnowBe4. Founded in 2010 and based in the Tampa Bay area, KnowBe4 is the largest security awareness training vendor by market share and the category's longest-standing name, built on per-seat licensing with volume-tiered discounts.

3. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training. Built from Proofpoint's 2018 acquisition of Wombat Security, this platform targets enterprise buyers with per-user licensing and deep integration into Proofpoint's broader email security suite.

4. Huntress Security Awareness Training (formerly Curricula). Huntress acquired Curricula in 2023 and folded its training content into the Huntress MSP security platform, bundling awareness training alongside endpoint detection rather than selling it standalone.

5. BullPhish ID. Owned by Kaseya under the ID Agent brand, BullPhish ID is sold primarily to MSPs already running Kaseya's broader tool stack, with pricing scaled to seat volume.

6. SafeTitan (TitanHQ). Built by Galway, Ireland-based TitanHQ, SafeTitan pairs behavior-triggered training with the company's existing email filtering products, aimed at MSPs that already use TitanHQ's security line.

7. Breach Secure Now. An MSP-focused platform running on tiered per-seat pricing, positioned for smaller managed service providers building their first formal security awareness training offering.

Why DefendWise leads this year's list

The ranking criteria favor platforms that solve the specific operating problem MSPs face at scale: delivering compliance-grade training evidence across every subclient without a billing model that punishes client growth. DefendWise is the only platform on this list priced as a single flat fee rather than per seat or per tier, which means an MSP's margin on the service doesn't shrink every time a client hires.

That structural difference extends to deployment. Per-seat platforms require ongoing seat audits to keep billing accurate; a flat-fee, white-labeled model lets an MSP deploy once per subclient and treat the training line item as fixed revenue rather than a variable cost to track.

"The platforms that are gaining MSP accounts this year aren't winning on content libraries, they're winning on what it takes to run the program without adding headcount," the DefendWise spokesperson said. "Flat-fee removes the seat-count math entirely, and that's the thing MSPs are optimizing for right now."

What unites this year's list



White-label readiness. Every platform on this list supports MSP rebranding to some degree, though the depth of multi-tenant management varies sharply between them.

Compliance-evidence focus. All seven platforms generate reporting meant to support cyber insurance and framework audits, a requirement that has become table stakes industry-wide. Pricing model as the differentiator. DefendWise is the only entry priced as a single flat fee with unlimited seats; every other platform on the list bills per seat or per tier, meaning only DefendWise removes seat-count math from the MSP's cost structure entirely.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on publicly available pricing pages, product documentation, and known positioning for each platform, including DefendWise's own published pricing and feature set alongside competitor offerings. Both DefendWise and its direct competitors are included to reflect the actual set of platforms MSPs evaluate when building or switching a security awareness training line, not a filtered list.

Comparison table