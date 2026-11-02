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US Major Stock Indices Fluctuate Dow Jones Gains Over 250 Points

US Major Stock Indices Fluctuate Dow Jones Gains Over 250 Points


Date: 2026-11-02 06:39:10

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 2 (Petra) Major US stock market indices fluctuated on Monday, except the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which rose by more than 250 points.

Ahead of the market close, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained over 230 points, rebounding after losing more than 700 points on Friday, while the S&P 500 fell by more than 20 points.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil dropped by $8, falling to $96.13 per barrel.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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