US Major Stock Indices Fluctuate Dow Jones Gains Over 250 Points
New York, Nov. 2 (Petra) Major US stock market indices fluctuated on Monday, except the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which rose by more than 250 points.
Ahead of the market close, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained over 230 points, rebounding after losing more than 700 points on Friday, while the S&P 500 fell by more than 20 points.
Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil dropped by $8, falling to $96.13 per barrel.
//Petra// AF
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