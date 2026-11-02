Crown Prince Meets With Saudi Crown Prince In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Crown Prince affirms Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures taken to counter attacks targeting it.

- Crown Prince: Saudi Arabia's security is inseparable from Jordan's.

- Crown Prince: The security of the Gulf states is vital to the stability of the region.

Riyadh, Nov. 3 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Monday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, held in Riyadh, His Royal Highness conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II's regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, as well as his greetings to the Saudi crown prince, and his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the Saudi people.

The Saudi crown prince also conveyed his regards to His Majesty King Abdullah II.

His Royal Highness affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, and its support for all measures taken to counter attacks targeting its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents, emphasising that Saudi Arabia's security is inseparable from Jordan's, and that the security of the Gulf states is vital to the stability of the region.

The two sides expressed their pride in the strong historical ties between the two countries and their peoples, and their commitment to broadening the scope of cooperation across all fields.

The meeting also underscored the importance of sustained coordination and consultation in advancing mutual interests and championing Arab and Muslim causes.

The Saudi crown prince hosted a dinner banquet in honour of His Royal Highness and the accompanying Jordanian delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

From the Saudi side, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and Minister of State and Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia member Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al Issa attended the meeting.

//Petra// AF