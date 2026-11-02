Germany And UK Prepare Plan To Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defence Ahead Of Next Ukraine Defence Contact Group Meeting Pistorius

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius made the statement at a joint press conference with his British counterpart, John Healey's successor Wes Streeting, in Berlin on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Pistorius said the situation was difficult, noting that the United States was providing only limited replenishments of Patriot systems and their guided missiles. He added that production of PAC-2 GEM-T missiles in Germany was only just getting underway, creating further challenges.

The German minister was responding to a question about the possibility of urgently strengthening Ukraine's air defences, including by transferring Patriot missiles from allied stockpiles, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously proposed.

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According to Pistorius, the issue had also been discussed the previous week in Paris at a meeting of defence ministers from five European countries in the E5 format.

He said that Germany and the United Kingdom hoped to prepare a roadmap ahead of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, scheduled for November 17 in Brussels. The plan would also involve other partners still able to provide relevant assistance to Ukraine in the short term.

For his part, Streeting said that the United Kingdom was also exploring ways to provide additional assistance to Ukraine and working to secure support from other partners.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was counting on its partners to help finance the purchase of 500 missiles for Patriot systems. Ukraine will also seek to speed up their delivery through agreements with partners to exchange positions in the missile supply queue.