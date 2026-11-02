Death Toll From Russian Strikes On School In Komyshuvakha Rises To 24

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in the Zaporizhzhia region reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Zaporizhzhia region: The death toll from Russian strikes on an educational institution in one of the settlements in Zaporizhzhia district has risen to 24. Among those killed are two rescuers and four police officers. Five other people were injured, including two rescuers," the SES said.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

SES Head Andrii Danyk said: "Today, Zaporizhzhia district has suffered a terrible tragedy. We have lost two of our colleagues; two others were injured and are in hospital."

"On the morning of November 2, Russian forces struck an educational institution in one of the settlements in Zaporizhzhia district. When rescuers and police officers arrived at the scene, there was a threat of a follow-up attack. The emergency responders took shelter. However, the enemy launched repeated strikes on the site of the initial impact. The sports hall and an outbuilding were destroyed, the educational institution's building was damaged, and a fire and rescue vehicle was destroyed. There are people killed and injured," he said.

According to Danyk, "among those killed are our colleagues Denys Konovalenko and Oleksii Sushchevskyi. Both were 44 years old."

Konovalenko devoted nearly 12 years to service in the civil protection system. Sushchevskyi joined the ranks of rescuers in 2013 and served for more than 13 years in fire and rescue units in Zaporizhzhia.

Zaporizhzhia region declares Day of Mourning for victims of Komyshuvakha attack

Konovalenko received the Presidential award "For the Defence of Ukraine." Sushchevskyi was awarded the same distinction, as well as the "Defender of the Fatherland" medal.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 2, Russian forces struck a school in Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs. At that time, 18 deaths had been reported. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, five people had been injured as of 19:00.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine