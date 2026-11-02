War Update: 191 Clashes On Front Line

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on November 2, 2026, published on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, a total of 191 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy has carried out 44 airstrikes, dropping 146 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it has deployed 4,304 kamikaze drones and launched 1,946 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops,” the post said.

According to the General Staff, on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched eight assaults and carried out 42 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, four of them using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions ten times, advancing towards the settlements of Izbytske, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Shabelne, Chuhunivka and Ambarne. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched three assaults towards Radkivka. Fighting is ongoing.

On the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by Russian forces to advance towards Nove, Kolodiazi, Lyman and Zarichne. One attack is still underway.

On the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces stopped an enemy attempt to advance near the settlement of Yampil.

No enemy assaults were recorded on the Kramatorsk sector.

On the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and towards Novoselivka, Raiske, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar and Vilne.

The enemy launched 12 attacks on the Pokrovsk sector. Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Chernihivka, Svitle, Dobropillia, Myrne and Serhiivka. Fighting is ongoing.

Teenager injured in Russian attack on Kyiv region

According to preliminary estimates, 65 Russian troops were killed and 14 wounded in this sector today. Three vehicles, two pieces of specialised equipment and two enemy shelters were destroyed. Nine vehicles, two electronic warfare systems, a UAV command post and 43 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 120 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

No enemy assaults were recorded on the Oleksandrivka sector.

On the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled seven enemy attacks towards the settlements of Uspishne, Ternuvate, Hirke and Charivne.

On the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched one assault towards Chervona Krynytsia.

No enemy assaults were recorded on the Dnipro River sector.

There have been no significant changes in the situation on other sectors.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Air Defence Forces shot down or suppressed 139 UAVs and eight missiles during the day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine