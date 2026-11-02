Intelligence Reveals Details Of Russian Gerbera-2 Drone With Range Of Up To 1,200 Km

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the intelligence agency reported this on Facebook.

An interactive 3D model, information about the components and the electronic component base of the Gerbera-2 UAV have been published on the War&Sanctions portal.

The HUR said that Russian forces had significantly upgraded the Gerbera drones, which were initially developed as decoys to overwhelm air defense systems.

The first versions came in reconnaissance and kamikaze variants but remained relatively simple and inexpensive drones. Gradually, their internal equipment began to approach that of much more expensive Geran-type UAVs, featuring Kometa satellite navigation antennas, mesh modems and costly cameras mounted on gimbal systems.

Recently, Russian forces began using an enlarged version of the Gerbera. The new model has a wingspan of 3 meters and a fuselage length of 2.6 meters. Thanks to a new 63-liter fuel tank, the drone can cover a distance of up to 1,200 km.

To maintain stability during maneuvers, the tank is divided into separate compartments inside. The two-cylinder, two-stroke engine is essentially half of the engine used in the Geran-2, production of which has been localized in Alabuga. The examined drone was equipped with a 10-kg OFZBCh-10 fragmentation-high-explosive incendiary warhead and separate bags containing an incendiary mixture.

According to specifications claimed by Russia, the drone can carry a warhead weighing up to 25 kg.

The Gerbera-2's electronics include an upgraded flight controller, a 12-channel Kometa antenna, a mesh modem manufactured by China's Shenzhen Sinosun Technology Co., Ltd., and a new video processing unit called Sosіska, built around a Chinese Coke Pi single-board computer.

Ukraine's military intelligence publishes details on seven more Russian propagandists justifying war against Ukraine

The examined drone had a dual IP camera mounted on the fuselage above the fuel tank and designed to detect interceptor drones.

Versions equipped with forward-facing IP cameras and cameras mounted on three-axis gimbals have also been identified.

Most of the components in the upgraded Gerbera are made by Chinese (eight components) and American (four components) manufacturers.

The UAV's increased operational range, made possible by its larger fuel tank, indicates that the area in which it can be deployed may extend beyond Ukraine. It was a Gerbera-2 carrying a warhead that was found on Poland's Baltic coast in mid-September.

Photo: HUR