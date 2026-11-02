SBU Detains Former Sailor In Odesa Suspected Of Directing Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement, according to Ukrinform.

The investigation found that the suspect had been directing the Russian aggressor's attack drones toward the combat positions of Ukrainian air defense units protecting the regional capital's airspace.

The SBU said it had identified him in advance and detained him at his place of residence. It also took steps to protect the deployment sites of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the area targeted by Russian intelligence activity.

According to the case file, the Russian intelligence service recruited the former sailor after he had been discharged from his ship. To enlist him, the FSB used an acquaintance of his – a former police officer from Odesa who had moved to Russia.

According to investigators, to carry out the enemy's task, the agent rode a bicycle around the regional capital and its outskirts, secretly taking photos and videos of the locations of potential targets.

The SBU also documented how the man "repeatedly expressed his support for the Kremlin regime among people in his circle."

SBU detains Donetsk woman who fought for Russia and planned to leave for EU

During searches, officers seized a video camera and a smartphone which, according to the SBU, he had used to gather intelligence and maintain covert contacts with the FSB.

SBU investigators notified the man that he was suspected of committing high treason under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photos: SBU