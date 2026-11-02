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Peer Ebbesen Skov

Peer Ebbesen Skov


Date: 2026-11-02 06:37:15

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Economics, Auckland University of Technology
Profile Articles

I am an Associate Professor of Economics at Auckland University of Technology and a senior researcher at the ROCKWOOL Foundation Research Unit. I am a Research Fellow at IZA and a Research Affiliate at The Tax and Transfer Policy Institute (TTPI) at the Crawford School of Public Policy of The Australian National University and an Associate Editor of the New Zealand Economic Papers.

My primary research fields are in Public Economics, Labour Economics and Policy Evaluation.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, Auckland University of Technology
Education
  • 2014 University of Copenhagen, PhD / Economics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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