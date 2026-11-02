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Rod Mcnaughton

Rod Mcnaughton


Date: 2026-11-02 06:37:13

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Profile Articles

Rod McNaughton is a professor of entrepreneurship and the Academic Director at the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Auckland. His expertise spans entrepreneurship education, start-up advisory, and ecosystem development, with a focus on enabling research commercialization and knowledge mobilization. An internationally recognized researcher, Rod focuses on the early internationalization of new ventures, issues related to their funding, and the development of entrepreneurial mindset and competencies. He is dedicated to developing entrepreneurial leaders, believing that entrepreneurship drives economic growth and societal change.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Education
  • 1997 Lancaster University, PhD / Marketing
  • 1989 Western University, PhD / Geography

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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