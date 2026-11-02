TSX Solidly In Positive Territory
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Toronto spent much of the day -- the first trading day of November -- in the green, only letting some of those gains subside late in the day.
The TSX held onto gains of 181.06 points, or 1.4%, to close Monday at 35,801.09.
The Canadian dollar dipped 11 cents at 71.47 cents U.S.
Gold led the way among gainers Monday, with Eldorado Gold zooming $2.30, or 5.4%, to $45.01, while B2Gold up 27 cents, or 4.2%, to $6.68.
Among real-estate issues, Colliers International popped $10.84, or 8%, to $146.13, while FirstService soared $10.04, or 5%, to $212.31.
Industrials added to the index gains, with Aecon Group surging $3.78, or 7.7%, to $53.01, and WSP Global rising $10.04, or 5.4%, to $196.53.
The energy sector sank, with Baytex Energy dipped 83 cents, or 11%, to $6.69, while Strathcona Energy fell $4.43, or 10.3%, to $30.45.
Tech issues went south, with Celestica slumping $20.87, or 5.7%, to $348.45.
Economically speaking, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.6 in October, down from 51.5 in September and marking the first contraction since the start of 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange plunged 3.47 points to 800.31.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were higher, led by gold, shining 2.9%, real-estate, ahead 2.8%, and materials, stronger by 2.5%.
Energy stocks suffered, 4.4%, while information technology retreated 1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as investors continued to move out of tech stocks and add exposure to other parts of the market.
The Dow Jones Industrial index gained 214.45 points to 51,984.76.
The much-broader index reversed and plunged 38.43 points to 7,541.61.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ also dropped sharply, 272.68 points, or 1.1%, to 25,164.32.
Shares of Nvidia and Meta Platforms dipped 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Apple, which reports earnings after the bell, traded 2% lower.
Marvell Technology shares dropped about 12%, while Lumentum shed 18% after the companies announced that Marvell is buying Lumentum in a $115-billion deal.
Oracle shares also declined 8% after the company said it plans to sell $10 billion in common stock as well as $10 billion in bonds to finance its AI buildout.
Gains in so-called old economy stocks such as Sherwin-Williams and Home Deport powered the Dow, rising 5.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Honeywell International, 3M and Boeing were also up more than 2% each.
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, when Democrats are expected to take control of the House of Representatives, while Senate control remains uncertain.
In addition to the closely watched monthly jobs report, a fresh round of earnings releases is also due this week.“Magnificent Seven” member Apple is scheduled to report after the bell on Monday. McDonald's and Qualcomm are slated to report later in the week.
The moves come after the major U.S. stock benchmarks suffered a losing week, bogged down by selling pressure in tech as investors continued to scrutinize names related to the artificial intelligence buildout.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched forward, lowering yields to 4.91% from Friday's 4.92%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices plummeted $8.33 to $95.79 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices improved $56.70 to $3,955.60 U.S. an ounce.
Stocks in Toronto spent much of the day -- the first trading day of November -- in the green, only letting some of those gains subside late in the day.
The TSX held onto gains of 181.06 points, or 1.4%, to close Monday at 35,801.09.
The Canadian dollar dipped 11 cents at 71.47 cents U.S.
Gold led the way among gainers Monday, with Eldorado Gold zooming $2.30, or 5.4%, to $45.01, while B2Gold up 27 cents, or 4.2%, to $6.68.
Among real-estate issues, Colliers International popped $10.84, or 8%, to $146.13, while FirstService soared $10.04, or 5%, to $212.31.
Industrials added to the index gains, with Aecon Group surging $3.78, or 7.7%, to $53.01, and WSP Global rising $10.04, or 5.4%, to $196.53.
The energy sector sank, with Baytex Energy dipped 83 cents, or 11%, to $6.69, while Strathcona Energy fell $4.43, or 10.3%, to $30.45.
Tech issues went south, with Celestica slumping $20.87, or 5.7%, to $348.45.
Economically speaking, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.6 in October, down from 51.5 in September and marking the first contraction since the start of 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange plunged 3.47 points to 800.31.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were higher, led by gold, shining 2.9%, real-estate, ahead 2.8%, and materials, stronger by 2.5%.
Energy stocks suffered, 4.4%, while information technology retreated 1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as investors continued to move out of tech stocks and add exposure to other parts of the market.
The Dow Jones Industrial index gained 214.45 points to 51,984.76.
The much-broader index reversed and plunged 38.43 points to 7,541.61.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ also dropped sharply, 272.68 points, or 1.1%, to 25,164.32.
Shares of Nvidia and Meta Platforms dipped 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Apple, which reports earnings after the bell, traded 2% lower.
Marvell Technology shares dropped about 12%, while Lumentum shed 18% after the companies announced that Marvell is buying Lumentum in a $115-billion deal.
Oracle shares also declined 8% after the company said it plans to sell $10 billion in common stock as well as $10 billion in bonds to finance its AI buildout.
Gains in so-called old economy stocks such as Sherwin-Williams and Home Deport powered the Dow, rising 5.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Honeywell International, 3M and Boeing were also up more than 2% each.
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, when Democrats are expected to take control of the House of Representatives, while Senate control remains uncertain.
In addition to the closely watched monthly jobs report, a fresh round of earnings releases is also due this week.“Magnificent Seven” member Apple is scheduled to report after the bell on Monday. McDonald's and Qualcomm are slated to report later in the week.
The moves come after the major U.S. stock benchmarks suffered a losing week, bogged down by selling pressure in tech as investors continued to scrutinize names related to the artificial intelligence buildout.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched forward, lowering yields to 4.91% from Friday's 4.92%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices plummeted $8.33 to $95.79 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices improved $56.70 to $3,955.60 U.S. an ounce.
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