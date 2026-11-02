Lorraine Ben, Former Chief Executive Of Lockheed Martin Canada, Joins Syntax Defence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of Canada's most experienced defence executives brings exclusive counsel and advocacy to Syntax clients as Canada commits more than half a trillion dollars to defence over the next decade

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's defence moment has arrived, and Syntax is meeting it with one of the most formidable voices in the industry. Syntax today announced that Lorraine Ben, who led Lockheed Martin's business in Canada as Chief Executive, has joined Syntax Defence, where she will provide exclusive counsel and advocacy to clients.

The timing could not be more consequential. Canada's first Defence Industrial Strategy points to more than half a trillion dollars in defence investment over the next decade, including about $180 billion in procurement that Canadian industry can compete for. Ottawa has also committed to raising defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP by 2035 and created a Defence Investment Agency as a single point of contact for procurement and investment.

For companies, investors and innovators, that means new rules, new decision-makers and a narrow window to get positioned. Ben gives Syntax Defence clients direct access to a leader who has represented a global defence prime at the highest levels in Canada.

"Canada has never had a moment like this in defence, and there is no one I would rather have in the room than Lorraine," said Jennifer Stewart, Founder and CEO of Syntax. "She has run the Canadian business of one of the world's largest defence companies. She knows how major programs get built, how Ottawa makes decisions and what it takes to win. Our clients now get that judgment, and they get it exclusively through Syntax. This is a very big day for us."

"Canada is writing a new chapter in defence, and the window to shape it is open right now," said Ben. "Companies with real capability need someone who will tell them the truth about how this system works, then make their case where it counts. Syntax knows how to move an argument through Ottawa, and I know this industry from the inside. I couldn't be more excited to get to work with Jennifer and her team."

About Lorraine Ben

Lorraine Ben spent 16 years with Lockheed Martin, most recently as Chief Executive for Canada and Latin America, before retiring in 2025. Named Vice President and Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin Canada in June 2019, she served as the corporation's lead representative in the country. Under her leadership, the company delivered some of Canada's most complex programs and strengthened its relationships with strategic customers and partners. She also played a key role in building Lockheed Martin's presence in Latin America.

Ben first joined Lockheed Martin in the late 1990s, supporting business development in Kanata, Ontario, and Owego, New York. She returned to the company around 2015 after business development and pursuit capture roles at Telus, Accenture and IBM.

She is a graduate of Laurentian University and the Canadian Forces National Security Studies program.

About Syntax

Syntax Strategic is a Canadian strategic communications agency with offices in Ottawa and Vancouver. The firm works with organizations and leaders to navigate complex communications environments, strengthen reputations and develop strategies that drive meaningful outcomes. Syntax Defence provides counsel and advocacy to organizations in the defence sector.

CONTACT: Media contact Sophia Wojdak...