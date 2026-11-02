US Power Launches Propel Solar 28% To 35% Discount On Cash

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LADWP homeowners can get 28.7% off the cash price, and Southern California Edison homeowners up to 34.6%, with an Enphase battery pushing the discount higher.

- Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US PowerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles homeowners can now go solar for 28% to 35% below the cash price, depending on their utility. US Power, a factory-direct Qcells solar and roofing brokerage, today launched Propel pricing for home solar systems. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) customers can get 28.7% off, and Southern California Edison (SCE) customers can get up to 34.6% off.The savings arrive just as the federal homeowner solar tax credit has expired. That credit ended on December 31, 2025, but Propel gives homeowners a way to capture similar value as a lower price from day one.What is Propel? Propel is a prepaid solar and battery program from SolSource Solutions, built for homeowners now that the 30% homeowner tax credit is gone. Instead of buying the system outright, the homeowner signs a prepaid lease or energy agreement, depending on the state. They pay up front, usually with a fixed-payment loan through the Concert Finance program.SolSource owns the system for the first five years. As the owner, it can claim a federal business tax credit that homeowners can no longer claim on their own, and it passes that value back as a lower price. The homeowner gets the system's power from the start, with no tax refund to wait for and no annual payment escalator. SolSource covers the system with a performance guarantee and maintenance during those first five years. The buyout is built into the Propel price, and ownership is designed to transfer to the homeowner after year five, subject to the agreement terms. Enphase supplies the microinverters and batteries, and Greentech Renewables distributes the program to installers.The discount gets bigger with an Enphase battery. Propel takes its discount off the full system price, so the battery is discounted right along with the panels. Propel installers also report that the discount percentage tends to climb on systems with storage.“People hear the tax credit is gone and think solar is off the table. It's not,” said Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US Power.“We're seeing 28% to 35% off cash depending on the utility you're in, and an Enphase battery pushes that discount even higher. Get a quote with a battery and without one, put the two numbers side by side, and the choice gets easy.”The battery earns its keep in both territories. SCE credits about 4.6 cents per kWh for solar power sent to the grid, while its average residential rate is about 34.5 cents. A battery keeps that power at home and stretches every sunny afternoon into the evening, when electricity costs the most. In LADWP territory, the same battery keeps essential circuits running when the grid goes down.Propel is also gaining momentum. Enphase, the program's exclusive battery and microinverter provider, named Propel one of its growth drivers in its October 27, 2026 earnings report.Get your Propel quote. LADWP and SCE homeowners can request a Propel quote from US Power and see solar-only and solar-plus-battery pricing side by side at uspowersolar or by calling 818-650-8010.Discounts reflect US Power's current Propel pricing compared with its cash price for the same system. Not every SCE home will reach 34.6%. Final pricing depends on location, equipment, credit approval, and site review, and ownership terms follow the agreement.

Marissa Lewis

US Power

+1 818-650-8010

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US Power Launches Propel Solar 28% to 35% Discount on Cash News Provided By US Power November 02, 2026, 23:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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