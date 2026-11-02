DAVID DOBRIK HOSTS FOURTH ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD HALLOWEEN PARTY, PRESENTED BY FOMO, FEATURING SURPRISE PERFORMANCE BY NELLY

David Dobrik Halloween

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- David Dobrik hosted his fourth annual Halloween party at his Hollywood Hills home on October 30, welcoming 700 guests for an evening presented by FOMO. Drawing celebrities, creators, and entertainers, the celebration featured a surprise performance by Nelly, immersive Halloween décor, casino games, and brand experiences from FOMO, Celsius, Cazcanes Tequila, Doughbriks Pizza, and Wavers.What began as a house party has evolved into an annual Halloween destination, with each year bringing a new interpretation of the holiday. This year's celebration paired classic, whimsical Halloween elements with a disco-inspired atmosphere. Over the course of a week, Dobrik's home was transformed into an immersive setting featuring elaborate lighting, mirrored disco balls, pumpkins, and festive installations throughout the property. Costumes were required for all attendees, adding to the evening's theatrical atmosphere.The night's standout moment came when Nelly made a surprise appearance, taking the stage to perform a selection of his biggest hits as guests sang along. The entertainment continued with a full casino featuring blackjack and poker tables, alongside a prize wheel offering guests the chance to win cash prizes, including $1,000.As presenting partner, FOMO was integrated throughout the event, from the invitations and entrance to the stage, prize wheel, and Club FOMO. The dedicated space brought together a disco ball, dance floor, and games, creating another gathering point for guests throughout the evening. FOMO's presence extended across the event's key experiences, including Nelly's performance on the FOMO-branded stage.The celebration was also supported by Celsius, Cazcanes Tequila, Doughbriks Pizza, and Wavers. Cazcanes Tequila powered the bars across the property, with specialty cocktails featuring the brand's tequila. Celsius introduced its Winter Spritz Shirley Temple flavor, which the bar team reimagined as a Dirty Shirley that quickly became one of the evening's most requested drinks. Doughbriks Pizza served guests throughout the night, while Wavers, paired with caviar from Dear Caviar, offered one of the evening's featured bites. The activation also highlighted Wavers' new Avocado Oil chips, now available in stores.Guests included Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, James Franco, Avani Gregg, Adam W, Josh Richards, Dixie D'Amelio, King Bach, Alissa Violet, Desi Perkins, Breckie Hill, Josie Canseco, The Sturniolo Triplets, Andrew Davila, Pierson Wodzynski, Bryant Eslava, and Katie Sigmond. Fellow YouTubers, including Jason Nash, Zane Hijazi, Natalie Noel, and Scott Sire, were also in attendance, alongside Love Island cast members Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Kenzie Annis, Dylan Wrona, Kayda Bosse, Miguel Harichi, Zach Georgio, Gal Tshnieder, Jen Terry, and Jeremiah Brown.Now in its fourth year, Dobrik's Halloween party continues to grow from its house-party beginnings into a large-scale annual gathering, bringing together entertainment, creator culture, and brand experiences for one night in Hollywood.

Madison Gregg

Pull PR

+1 774-281-3685

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DAVID DOBRIK HOSTS FOURTH ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD HALLOWEEN PARTY, PRESENTED BY FOMO, FEATURING SURPRISE PERFORMANCE BY NELLY News Provided By Pull PR November 02, 2026, 23:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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