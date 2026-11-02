Casa Vista Development Builds Dubai Momentum As AQUORA Enters Its Second Residential Phase

Mr Basit, Chairman of Casa Vista Development

Project - AQUORA By Casa Vista Development

Unveiling of Project AQUORA at Madinat Jumeirah Arena

- Abdul Basit, Chairman of Casa Vista DevelopmentDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Casa Vista Development is advancing its long-term plans for Dubai's residential property market following the successful unveiling of AQUORA, its AED 350 million signature address on Dubai Islands. The developer confirmed that Phase 1 of AQUORA had successfully sold out ahead of its official unveiling, with Phase 2 subsequently released to prospective buyers.The Phase 1 sell-out was celebrated at the full-house unveiling at Madinat Jumeirah on 28 October, attended by more than 800 guests. The strong reception to the evening placed AQUORA in the spotlight while also drawing attention to Casa Vista Development's wider ambition: a growing portfolio of quality-led residential projects and future opportunities in Dubai.A continued offering at Dubai IslandsThe release of Phase 2 means AQUORA remains an active residential offering rather than a completed sales story. Located on Dubai Islands, the development combines a waterfront setting with a design philosophy inspired by water, described as“Form Follows Flow.”Planned on a 50,000 sq. ft. plot with 242,000 sq. ft. of built-up area, AQUORA comprises 105 residences and six waterfront retail spaces. Its more than 20 amenities include a 22-metre rooftop infinity pool, Technogym fitness centre, yoga studio, Zen Garden, pickleball court and signature arrival experience. Handover is scheduled for Q1 2028.For prospective buyers, Phase 2 offers continued access to the development's residential proposition, shaped by its Dubai Islands location, quality of planning, construction standards and intended lifestyle experience.A business foundation with a longer viewCasa Vista Development's approach reflects the founding family's experience across trading, commodities, logistics, construction and real estate from 2012, with strategic property investments beginning in 2015 in Dubai and selected international markets.That background now supports the developer's commitment to building a larger residential portfolio in Dubai. Additional projects are in the pipeline, with further announcements and associated property opportunities to be communicated as plans progress.Abdul Basit, Chairman of Casa Vista Development, said:“The success of AQUORA's first phase is encouraging, but it is only one part of our plans for Dubai. We want Casa Vista Development to be recognised for thoughtful projects, strong construction standards and the confidence we build with our customers. The unveiling gave us an opportunity to celebrate our journey while looking towards future developments and the continued growth of our portfolio.”Looking beyond one projectWith Phase 2 ongoing and further residential developments being prepared, Casa Vista Development is positioning itself for measured expansion in the UAE. Its strategy brings together carefully selected locations, attention to design, disciplined execution and a commitment to distinctive living experiences.The AQUORA unveiling was a celebration of one important address. The larger story is Casa Vista Development's intention to establish a sustained presence in Dubai through a growing pipeline of projects and long-term engagement with the property market.

Rebecca

19Network

+971 52 882 0569

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

The Unveiling of AQUORA by Casa Vista Development | Madinat Jumeirah Arena, Dubai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Casa Vista Development Builds Dubai Momentum as AQUORA Enters Its Second Residential Phase News Provided By 19Network November 02, 2026, 23:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.